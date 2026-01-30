China sends team to Australia in hunt for suspect in baby coffee attack

Authorities prepare joint inquiry as investigators travel to help pursuit of suspect
Australian and Chinese authorities are cooperating on a rare cross-national investigation into a 2024 attack in which a man allegedly poured boiling coffee over a nine-month-old baby boy in a Brisbane park — an incident that left the child with serious burns and triggered an international manhunt after the suspect fled to China late last year.
The victim, identified as baby Luka, was rushed to hospital after the August 27, 2024 incident in Hanlon Park, Stones Corner, in Queensland’s capital, where a 33-year-old man allegedly doused him with scalding coffee, inflicting severe burns to his face, chest and neck. According to a BBC report, the infant underwent multiple surgeries and extensive treatment, including synthetic skin grafts and laser therapy.
Queensland Police Service (QPS) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said they located the suspected attacker’s whereabouts in China but have been unable to pursue immediate charges due to the absence of an extradition treaty between Australia and China. That legal gap has complicated efforts to bring the suspect before an Australian court, despite an arrest warrant on charges carrying a possible life sentence.
In an unusual diplomatic development, China has agreed to send a working group of investigators to Brisbane to assist local police with the case. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian told reporters a delegation is being prepared to travel to Queensland to “see exactly what happened” and cooperate with authorities as a “follow-up” to the ongoing inquiry. Both QPS and the AFP expressed support for the visit and said they are working closely with Chinese counterparts on “all available avenues” to advance the investigation.
The cooperation comes after months of stalled progress on the case, during which the Brisbane community and Luka’s parents have repeatedly appealed for justice. Community support surged following the attack, with social media and fundraising efforts helping cover medical costs. Local news outlets reported that many Australians, including other parents, expressed anger and frustration over the suspect’s escape and the legal hurdles to securing prosecution.
Law enforcement officials on both sides are expected to examine evidence, including witness accounts and CCTV footage from the park, and to explore whether China could prosecute the alleged offender under its extraterritorial jurisdiction — a legal mechanism that allows citizens accused of crimes abroad to face charges at home. Australian authorities said this option remains under discussion as part of the broader effort to hold the suspect accountable.
