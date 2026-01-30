China sends team to Australia in hunt for suspect in baby coffee attack

In an unusual diplomatic development, China has agreed to send a working group of investigators to Brisbane to assist local police with the case. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian told reporters a delegation is being prepared to travel to Queensland to “see exactly what happened” and cooperate with authorities as a “follow-up” to the ongoing inquiry. Both QPS and the AFP expressed support for the visit and said they are working closely with Chinese counterparts on “all available avenues” to advance the investigation.