'Satanic' child abuse material: Australian police charge four men

Detectives swoop down on 'international satanic child abuse material ring'
Australian police said Monday they had charged four men in Sydney accused of being part of a network sharing "satanic" child sex abuse material.
Detectives swooped after probing an "international satanic child abuse material ring", New South Wales state police said in a statement.
"During the investigation, detectives uncovered a Sydney-based paedophile network actively involved in possessing, distributing, and facilitating this material through a website administered internationally," they said.
Police arrested four men in Sydney on Thursday, including a 26-year-old man accused of playing a leading role in the group.
The man was charged with 14 offences including using a carriage service to make available and access child abuse material.
The other three men, aged 39, 42, and 46, were arrested in a block of flats and charged with a string of offences related to child abuse material.
All four men were refused bail while awaiting their next court appearance.
