Palash Sen reacts to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 trolling remarks: ‘He was part of the problem’

On Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan had said that trolling people has become a “business.” Sen told SCREEN, “He’s a part of starting this. Let’s not forget that. Problems never arise from the bottom of the hierarchy, it starts from the top. I am not pointing a finger at anyone but if you live by the sword, you are also going to get killed by the sword. Everybody in the film industry who has maintained their position for many many, years, obviously has played with the PR guys, we all know it. One day, you can start saying things and sound like a saint. Though it was very very brave of him to say what he did. I am telling you he was part of the problem. We all know it.”