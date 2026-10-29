Gunmen fire six shots outside Dubai-based businessman's Delhi home

CCTV captures motorcycle-borne attackers as police investigate possible gang links
Dubai: Two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire outside the Delhi home of a Dubai-based businessman, firing six rounds before fleeing, police said.
The shooting took place around 5am on Wednesday, October 28, in the Lok Vihar area of northwest Delhi’s Pitampura neighbourhood.
The businessman was identified as Sahil Jain, also known as Google, who reportedly spends much of his time in Dubai.
No injuries were reported, but bullets struck a parked car and a nearby house.
CCTV footage purportedly shows two men arriving on a motorcycle, one wearing a helmet and the other covering his face with a cloth.
One of the attackers gets off the motorcycle and fires several shots before the pair escape.
Police found three bullet marks on the car and four to five on a nearby house. Investigators recovered one live cartridge and two empty cartridge cases.
Police are investigating possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs.
An audio recording circulating on social media claims responsibility for the shooting on behalf of the Rohit Godara gang, describing the attack as a warning to Jain.
However, police have not verified the recording or confirmed the speaker's identity.
Jain had allegedly received threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2021. Delhi Police's Special Cell registered a case related to those threats in 2023.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Akansha Yadav said investigators were examining the incident, including possible gang involvement.
Police are also investigating whether the shooting was linked to an extortion attempt or intended to intimidate the businessman.
Teams are reviewing CCTV footage and tracing the attackers’ movements to identify those involved.