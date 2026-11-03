Tiger Shroff firing case: 13th accused remanded to police custody till November 16 

After the hearing, lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal, while talking to ANI, said, "In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the 12th accused, Amar, was arrested from Sonipat and brought here on a three-day transit remand. He was produced before the special MCOCA court today, where the prosecution sought 15 days of police custody. However, the argument was that physical custody was not required, as the allegations relate to financial transactions through QR codes, and the relevant information can be obtained directly from banking institutions. After hearing the argument, the court granted police custody until the 6th."