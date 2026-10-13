Amitabh Bachchan, 84, says he’ll never direct, and isn’t retiring either: ‘I can’t even dream of it’

The milestone itself didn’t call for a party, he said. To him it was an ordinary day, and he was simply grateful to still be working, with a body that keeps up with his drive. He recalled how his father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, marked family birthdays by reading a poem written for that person. The ritual took on far greater meaning after the actor’s near-fatal injury on the set of Coolie. When his father read him his birthday verse afterwards, he broke down in tears. Bachchan says it was the only time he ever saw him cry.