Ayushmann appeared on the celebrity episode of the quiz show with Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had a light-hearted moment with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, apologising for calling the veteran actor “budhau”, or old man, in their 2019 film Gulabo Sitabo.
Turning to Bachchan, Ayushmann jokingly apologised for calling him “budhau” in the film. He then complimented the veteran actor, saying that despite his age, Bachchan was still youthful.
Bachchan, who recently turned 84, played along with the joke and asked Ayushmann what he meant by “84-year-old behaviour”, prompting laughter on the show.
The episode also featured a special KBC Radio segment in which Ayushmann paid tribute to Bachchan during his birthday week and sang one of his songs. Bachchan also revisited some of his iconic film dialogues during a playful acting segment.
Sara, meanwhile, revealed that she was slightly jealous of Ayushmann because he had already worked with Bachchan. She noted that her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, had shared screen space with the veteran actor, while she had yet to do so. T
Ayushmann and Sara also reached the Rs12.5 lakh question on the show. Their winnings will be donated to charity, with the actors choosing causes including the Balashah Foundation and UNICEF India.
Udta Teer, directed by Akash A Kaushik, marks his directorial debut and stars Ayushmann in a spy-comedy setting.