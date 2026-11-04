Ayushmann and Rajkummar revived their on-screen chemistry at a star-studded Diwali party
Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao gave fans a nostalgic treat as they reunited on the dance floor at a star-studded Diwali celebration in Mumbai, bringing back memories of their much-loved 2017 romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi.
The reunion took place at a party hosted by Ayushmann and his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, at their Mumbai residence.
A video Ayushmann shared on Instagram captured the two actors dancing together to the title track of his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Ayushmann and Rajkummar were seen smiling, holding hands, and showing off their dance moves as friends cheered them on.
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actors Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana soon joined the celebrations, turning the moment into a lively group performance.
Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Prem waali Diwaali sab ke saath," which translates to "A Diwali filled with love, together with everyone."
The reunion brought back memories of Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
The film featured Kriti Sanon as Bitti Mishra, a free-spirited young woman caught between two very different suitors — Chirag Dubey, played by Ayushmann, and Pritam Vidrohi, portrayed by Rajkummar.
Rajkummar's memorable transformation from a shy, soft-spoken man into a confident romantic rival became one of the film's highlights.
The Diwali gathering brought together several familiar faces from the entertainment industry, including Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, Amar Kaushik and Akash Kaushik.
Tahira also shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram, describing the warmth of celebrating with friends who have become an extended family in Mumbai.
"We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt...the best feeling," she wrote.
The dance also served as a festive celebration of Ayushmann's upcoming romantic drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj R Barjatya.
The film marks the return of Rajshri Productions' beloved Prem character to the big screen after 12 years, with Ayushmann stepping into the role opposite Sharvari.
Its recently released title track, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, features colorful wedding celebrations and family gatherings reminiscent of Barjatya's signature filmmaking style.
The film explores a friendship that gradually develops into romance, set against the backdrop of contrasting expectations around modern relationships and traditional family values.
The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and Saumya Tandon.
Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled for theatrical release on November 27, 2026.
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