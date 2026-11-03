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Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor gets Rs50m extortion threat in Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name

Mumbai Police investigate extortion call targeting Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor gets Rs50m extortion threat in Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name
ANI

Dubai: Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has reportedly received an extortion threat demanding Rs50 million from a caller claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting an investigation by Mumbai Police.

The caller allegedly identified himself as Harry Boxer, believed to be associated with the gang, and threatened the actor with serious consequences if the money was not paid. Kapoor subsequently approached the police and reported the incident.

Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell and Crime Branch have launched an investigation into the threat.

According to police sources, the Crime Branch's technical team examined an audio recording of the threatening call and compared the caller's voice with an official audio sample of Harry Boxer in police possession.

Preliminary findings suggest that the voice did not match the available recording, raising suspicions that the threat could have been a hoax.

Investigators suspect that an unidentified person may have impersonated a member of the Bishnoi gang to intimidate the actor and demand money.

Police are now working to identify the caller and establish whether the incident involved an individual acting independently or an organized criminal network.

Nagpur bullion traders also receive threats

In a separate incident, eight bullion traders in Nagpur's Sarafa Bazar area have reportedly received threatening letters demanding Rs1 million each in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The letters allegedly warned the traders that they and their family members would be killed if they failed to pay the demanded amount. They were also warned not to approach the police.

Investigators suspect local criminals could be behind the threats and are examining the letters to identify those responsible.

Who is Tusshar Kapoor?

Tusshar Kapoor is the son of veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor. His sister, Ekta Kapoor, is one of India's prominent television and film producers.

He made his acting debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001, followed by films including Kyaa Dil Ne Kaha and Jeena Sirf Merre Liye.

Kapoor became widely recognized for his comic performances, particularly in the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum series and Rohit Shetty's popular Golmaal franchise.

He also earned critical appreciation for his performance in the 2011 crime drama Shor in the City, which showcased a different side of his acting career.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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