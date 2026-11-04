The festival's full name, Deepavali, even comes from the lamps
At 5 pm on every Diwali, we would start taking the diyas out of the cupboards. We would put the diyas around the garden, the balcony, and even add a few at the entrance. And then, we would set about lighting them. There was a little thrill of holding a candle, and going to each diya to light it. The little hot wax would drip in places and seal itself on the floor, but we didn't mind, because after all, it was Diwali.
The lights of Diwali feel warm, comforting, even though the festival slowly ushers in the nip in the air. It's a reminder that even though it's getting cold, there is still enough warmth for you to carry through the winters.
So, for those, who are still wondering why people light diyas for Diwali, here are a few explanations. You can choose the one that suits you, best.
A diya is as simple as a lamp can get. It's a little bowl of baked clay, often pinched at one edge like a tiny teapot spout. Pour in some oil or ghee (clarified butter). Lay a twist of cotton in the spout. Light the tip. Done.
Many diyas are shaped by hand on a potter's wheel, and lots of families buy fresh ones each year. Some children paint theirs with swirls of orange, pink and gold. Others leave them plain and earthy, the color of a garden after rain.
The festival's full name, Deepavali, even comes from the lamps. In Sanskrit, deepa means lamp and avali means row. So Diwali is, quite literally, a row of lights.
Ask five families why they light diyas, and you might hear five different stories.
A welcome home. In the Indian epic the Ramayana, Rama, his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana spend 14 long years in exile. After defeating the ten-headed demon king Ravana, they finally head home to the city of Ayodhya. It's a moonless night, so the townspeople line every road and rooftop with lamps to guide them back.
An open door for good luck. Many families believe Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and good fortune, comes visiting on Diwali night. She's said to prefer homes that are clean, bright and welcoming. So families sweep every corner, draw colorful rangoli patterns at the door and set diyas on the threshold, like a porch light that says, "Come on in."
A victory in the south. In parts of southern India, the celebration honors Krishna's win over a demon named Narakasura, a reminder that even the biggest bully can be beaten.
A light for wisdom. For jains, Diwali marks the day, Mahavira reached moksha, freedom from the cycle of rebirth. When his wise light left the world, his followers lit lamps to keep the memory glowing.
Underneath all the stories is the idea: Light beats darkness. Light doesn't just mean a guide for a dark night, it also refers to light of knowledge, awareness and a new beginning.
That's why lighting a diya can feel like making a wish. You're not only brightening a room. You're saying: this year, let me learn more, worry less and be a little kinder.
So this Diwali, you will see most Indians putting diyas around their houses.
One small cup of clay won't light up the whole world. But a row of them can light up a street. And a street full of them can make a whole city glow.