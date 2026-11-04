At 5 pm on every Diwali, we would start taking the diyas out of the cupboards. We would put the diyas around the garden, the balcony, and even add a few at the entrance. And then, we would set about lighting them. There was a little thrill of holding a candle, and going to each diya to light it. The little hot wax would drip in places and seal itself on the floor, but we didn't mind, because after all, it was Diwali.