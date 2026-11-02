Tanishq's 2026 Diwali campaign illuminates the spirit of togetherness in the Gulf

Tanishq Diwali campaign celebrates family, traditions, feeling of home - wherever you are
Diwali in the UAE carries a particular weight. It is the festival Indian families have rebuilt here, year after year, the sweets prepared in an apartment kitchen, the diyas lined up on a balcony railing, the video call home timed so both sides can watch the first flame being lit. The setting has changed. The feeling has not. For families who have built their lives across the Gulf, Diwali travels intact.
What has shifted, over the decades, is who is standing around the diya. Diwali in the Gulf has gradually drawn in the people who live alongside it. The neighbour who now knows to ask what Dhanteras means. The colleague who waits every year to be offered the first mithai. The friend from another culture who lights her own diya and considers it, simply, part of how October feels. One flame passes to another, and the circle grows without anyone quite deciding that it should.
This is the premise of Tanishq's 2026 festive campaign, Share the Light, this India Wali Diwali. The idea is as old as the festival: that a diya does not lose its warmth when it lights another. That Diwali, when shared beyond the familiar, becomes more of what it always was.
Tanishq, the Tata Group jeweller, has built its campaign around Diwali and the emotions at its centre: family time, the warmth of friends gathered around a flame, the traditions carried from home and kept alive in a new place. The festive season extends through Dhanteras and into Bhai Dooj, each occasion its own moment to mark with something meaningful. A piece of jewellery chosen for one of these days carries the occasion inside it. It is not merely a gift; it is the marker of a moment that will be remembered long after the diyas have been put away.
"Indians abroad carry Diwali with them wherever they go," says Arun Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited. "They bring their traditions, recipes and stories, finding ways to recreate the festival in new homes and new surroundings. Across the Gulf, we see these celebrations becoming part of a wider community, as neighbours, colleagues and friends join in and discover the traditions that make Diwali special." He added: "At Tanishq, we believe jewellery is closely connected to the moments and relationships that matter to us. Whether it is a gift chosen for someone special or a family heirloom passed down through generations, jewellery carries memories and meaning. Share the Light, this India Wali Diwali reflects this spirit of giving and the joy of bringing people together."
For those looking to mark the season, Tanishq is offering up to 25 per cent off diamond value and making charges across its gold and diamond jewellery, making charges being the cost of crafting a piece, a figure that can add considerably to the price of gold jewellery and one that customers rarely see reduced to this degree. For those who already own pieces they value, the exchange offer adds a further dimension: a 100 per cent valuation on old gold, and an additional benefit of up to AED 15 per gram when that gold is brought in for exchange. The idea is that what a family already holds can become part of what it chooses next, a continuity that feels appropriate for a festival built on the passing of things forward. Offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Behind the campaign and the offers is a brand that has spent more than two decades making jewellery for exactly these occasions. Tanishq, named The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by Trust Research Advisory, brings together traditional and contemporary design across its festive range, with pieces that move between everyday wear and the kind of occasion that demands something more considered.
The festive collection and offers are available at Tanishq boutiques across the UAE and online at tanishq.ae. This Diwali, the festival asks for the same thing it always has: light one diya, and let the glow reach a little further than last year.