Tanishq's 2026 Diwali campaign illuminates the spirit of togetherness in the Gulf

For those looking to mark the season, Tanishq is offering up to 25 per cent off diamond value and making charges across its gold and diamond jewellery, making charges being the cost of crafting a piece, a figure that can add considerably to the price of gold jewellery and one that customers rarely see reduced to this degree. For those who already own pieces they value, the exchange offer adds a further dimension: a 100 per cent valuation on old gold, and an additional benefit of up to AED 15 per gram when that gold is brought in for exchange. The idea is that what a family already holds can become part of what it chooses next, a continuity that feels appropriate for a festival built on the passing of things forward. Offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions.