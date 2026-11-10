Readers share their Diwali photos

See how Gulf News readers are celebrating the Festival of Lights with family and friends
Happy Diwali! Gulf News readers are sharing a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations, from lighting diyas and decorating their homes to spending time with family and friends.
Take a look at the moments our readers have shared from their Diwali celebrations.
"Diwali Decorations at Anand's in Furjan."
"Diwali celebrations with mother's love wrapped around you is always a blessing."
"This is a Diwali special Rangoli, made by me."
"Nirvika in JVC."
"Diwali Memory in Dubai. Happy Diwali."
"Happy Dhanteras to everyone."
"Padmaa Kalyani."
"Beautiful moment captured while decorating the home for the celebration of Diwali. Together, we light up every moment with love, laughter, and a lifetime of beautiful memories. Happy Diwali from our hearts to yours!”
"Happy Diwali to all my friends from DIP 1, Dubai."
"Diwali celebration at home in Dubai Creek Harbour."
"Diwali celebration."
"Friends from Mumbai and Delhi celebrating Diwali in Dubai."
"Teachers don't just light up Diyas... they also light up futures too! Lighting Diyas with my teacher buddy."
"Celebration of Diwali in Dubai Nahda 2."
"Happy Diwali. Tradition never needs a reason to shine. Suma Nair in Sharjah."
"All lovely ladies on the eve of Diwali in Riyan Compound."
"These Diwali photos and videos were taken on 8th November 2026 in Al Nahda, Sharjah."
"Home is wherever the diyas are lit."
"The photo is of a Diwali celebration at Dubai Creek Harbour."
"Happy Diwali."
"A glimpse of Diwali celebrations filled with warmth, tradition and festive spirit. Dressed in traditional attire, lighting diyas beside a colourful rangoli and this picture captures the joy of welcoming the festival of lights."
"A beautiful Diwali celebration at home in Rolla, Sharjah, UAE, filled with love, happiness, and togetherness. A special mother-daughter moment, celebrating the festival of lights with smiles, warmth, and countless memories."
"This photo was taken on 8th November on the day of Diwali, in Mankhool Bur Dubai. Gharwale ke saath pyar wali Diwali."
"Diwali celebrations at the Mohan household, along with our beloved furbabies."
"In Dubai, we never truly feel away from home. This beautiful country embraces people from different nationalities, making every expat feel welcomed, valued, and celebrated. The way Dubai respects every culture, tradition, and happiness reflects its incredible tolerance, inclusivity, and respect for diversity. A country that truly celebrates humanity!
Srinivas Polepalli family celebrating Diwali festival in Karama, Dubai on 8th November."
"Diwali celebration with our building friends DIP 1 at Ewan's residence."
"At our home in Silicon Oasis."
"It's Diwali evening, 8th Nov....Wishing everyone a healthy and prosperous life from Abu Dhabi."
"Diwali 2026."
"Diwali in Discovery Gardens Dubai."
"This is me, and I have decorated this house in Al Nahda, Sharjah."
"Roopa and Raveesha Shetty in Jumeirah Village Circle."
"Me and my wife enjoying our firstst Diwali in Dubai."
"Diwali celebration at my office."
"This is a picture of the two sisters celebrating Diwali together, the first Diwali for the younger one. It’s lovely to see their love for each other grow deeper every passing day. Dhriti & Janhvi Jalan in Dubai, shot on 8th November."
"The Compass Family Diwali."
"We are celebrating Diwali in our home based in JVC, Dubai. Happy Diwali."
"Celebrating Diwali by decorating our home and terrace with beautiful lights, diyas, and festive décor. Creating happy memories filled with love, light, and joy!"