Ranbir and Alia will next appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. It will be the couple’s second film together after Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022), released the same year they got married. The makers have shared few details about the story so far, but the film is reported to be a period romantic drama set during wartime. It also marks Ranbir’s return to Bhansali nearly two decades after his debut film, Saawariya (2007). For Alia, it is a reunion with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.