The family moved into Krishna Raj Bungalow in November 2025
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali this year at Krishna Raj Bungalow, the family home they moved into last November. Alia shared photos from the celebration on Instagram on Sunday, and their daughter Raha featured in several of them.
In her caption, Alia described Raha as “the light of my life” and wished her followers a happy Diwali.
Alia and Ranbir’s love story
Alia and Ranbir’s paths first crossed years before they became a couple. Alia has often said she admired Ranbir from a young age, and the two first met when she auditioned as a child for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, on which Ranbir was working as an assistant director.
They grew close while shooting Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which went on floors in 2017. The pair made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018, and went on to be seen together at family events and holidays in the years that followed.
The couple married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s Mumbai home, Vastu, attended by close family and friends. Later that year, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva released, marking their first film together. Raha was born on November 6, 2022.
About the new home
The family moved into Krishna Raj Bungalow in November 2025. The six-storey house includes a floor for Neetu Kapoor and a room for Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and her daughter, Samara.
Upcoming work
Professionally, it has been a busy festive season for Ranbir. He currently stars as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, which also features Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta. The film has earned over Rs 200 crore in its first four days and has been receiving praise for Ranbir’s performance.
Ranbir and Alia will next appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. It will be the couple’s second film together after Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022), released the same year they got married. The makers have shared few details about the story so far, but the film is reported to be a period romantic drama set during wartime. It also marks Ranbir’s return to Bhansali nearly two decades after his debut film, Saawariya (2007). For Alia, it is a reunion with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.