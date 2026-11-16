Soni Razdan reveals she unknowingly worked through pregnancy with Alia Bhatt
Dubai: Veteran actor Soni Razdan has shared a startling memory from the set of her husband Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 crime thriller 'Gumrah', revealing that she had no idea she was pregnant with her daughter, Alia Bhatt, while filming.
In an interview with SCREEN, the actor opened up about working through both her pregnancies in the late 1980s and early 1990s, recalling how she continued shooting even before realising she was expecting.
Soni revealed that during the filming of 'Gumrah', she was smoking heavily, consuming as many as 100 cigarettes a day, without knowing she was pregnant with Alia. The revelation offers a glimpse into an unusual chapter of her life before Alia was born.
The actor also spoke about her first pregnancy while working on the television series 'Buniyaad', which marked her television debut in 1986. The show, directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Swarup, ran until 1987.
She had particularly warm memories of how the production team supported her during that period. Soni said she and Mahesh had only recently started their married life and were living in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, which was far less developed than it is today.
Getting to work was not easy, especially for early-morning shoots. The actor recalled that finding a taxi at 6 am was difficult, and she did not have a car of her own then.
“The Sippys were so good to me,” she said, explaining how the production team arranged a car to pick her up so she would not have to worry about transport.
She also remembered being given the best room on the sets and receiving special care from the team. Soni said the arrangements made a considerable difference during her pregnancy, particularly when travelling to work was challenging.
Her recollections also draw an interesting parallel with Alia's own experience of balancing motherhood and a demanding film career.
Alia continued working while pregnant in 2022, including filming action sequences for her Hollywood debut, Tom Harper's Netflix action thriller 'Heart of Stone'. She also turned producer on Jasmeet K Reen's dark comedy thriller 'Darlings', released in August 2022, just three months before she gave birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor.
Alia and husband, Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed Raha in November 2022. The actor has since spoken about balancing her professional commitments with motherhood, continuing to take on major film projects while raising her daughter.
Soni's account offers a fascinating look at how both mother and daughter navigated pregnancy alongside their careers in the film industry, albeit in very different circumstances.