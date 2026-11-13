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‘Hum Chip De Chuke Sanam’: Jensen Huang and Alice spark Bollywood meme fest

AI-generated Jensen Huang and Alice edits turn controversy into Bollywood memes on X

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Jensen Huang's latest viral appearance has little to do with semiconductors and everything to do with Bollywood, as AI-generated memes turn the Nvidia Former CEO and Alice Huang into unlikely stars of iconic Hindi film scenes.
Jensen Huang's latest viral appearance has little to do with semiconductors and everything to do with Bollywood, as AI-generated memes turn the Nvidia Former CEO and Alice Huang into unlikely stars of iconic Hindi film scenes.

Dubai: Bollywood's iconic film scenes have found two unexpected new stars – Nvidia former CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. AI-generated videos featuring the pair have sparked a viral meme fest on Indian social media, with users giving some of Hindi cinema's most memorable moments an unexpected makeover.

The videos, circulating on X, recreate familiar scenes from popular Bollywood films, replacing the original actors with AI-generated versions of Jensen and Alice. The edits draw humour from online speculation surrounding their alleged relationship, although the claims remain unverified.

One widely shared video recreates a famous sequence from the 2002 horror thriller ‘Raaz’, originally featuring Dino Morea and Malini Sharma.

In the AI-generated version, Jensen and Alice replace the original actors. Alice's character is heard delivering the dramatic dialogue: “Mere itne kareeb mat aao, main tumhe barbad kar dungi” (Don't come so close to me, I will ruin you).

The clip has given a familiar Bollywood moment a fresh internet twist, with users sharing and reacting to the unexpected casting.

Another popular reference comes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 romantic drama ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. Social media users have given the film's title a technology-themed makeover, calling it ‘Hum Chip De Chuke Sanam’ – a playful reference to Nvidia's dominance in the artificial intelligence chip industry.

Music has also joined the meme fest. One of the Bollywood songs appearing in the edits is ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from the 1994 film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. The popular track has found a new context in the AI-generated videos featuring Jensen and Alice, adding another nostalgic Bollywood touch to the online humour.

Other Bollywood-inspired edits have also brought popular Hindi film songs and memorable scenes into the meme conversation, turning the technology executive into an unlikely internet celebrity.

Another viral AI-generated video features Jensen Huang and Alice Huang recreating the iconic Bollywood romance ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’, adding to the growing collection of Bollywood-inspired memes taking over social media.

The memes have gained traction because of the contrast between Bollywood's dramatic storytelling and the high-profile world of artificial intelligence and technology.

The online humour comes amid reports and speculation about Jensen Huang's personal life and alleged links involving Alice Huang. However, the affair allegations circulating on social media have not been independently verified.

For now, Bollywood's familiar dialogues, AI-generated faces and clever wordplay have combined to create an unexpected viral moment, with the Nvidia chief executive finding himself cast in a role few would have predicted – a Bollywood meme star.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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