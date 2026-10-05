"Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where 'Matrudevo Bhava' is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words," he wrote. (Matrudevo Bhava is a Sanskrit phrase meaning "treat your mother as God".)