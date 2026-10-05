The actor will take the issue to the Telugu Film Chamber and Producers' Council
Dubai: Telugu star Chiranjeevi has strongly condemned the use of artificial intelligence to create degrading, morphed videos of women. He is the latest voice from the film industry to speak out over a manipulated clip of Chuttamalle, the hit song from Devara: Part 1.
The AI-generated video, which altered footage of Janhvi Kapoor from the song she performs with Jr NTR, has been circulating on X in recent days. Both actors have said they will take legal action.
Chiranjeevi responded in a post on X on Saturday.
"I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable," he wrote.
He said everyone involved in creating, spreading or amplifying such content must be held accountable under the law.
The actor said he would take the matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers' Council and other affiliated industry bodies. He also plans to recommend a dedicated committee and support cell to help those affected, working with cyber crime authorities to pursue legal action against those responsible.
He called on artists, technicians, audiences and fans to stand together against the misuse of AI.
"I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse," he said.
Jr NTR, who stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1, posted his own response on X a day earlier.
"Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where 'Matrudevo Bhava' is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words," he wrote. (Matrudevo Bhava is a Sanskrit phrase meaning "treat your mother as God".)
He said he would pursue every possible legal action against those who created and shared the video.
"To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you," the actor wrote.
He urged people not to engage with the clip. "Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter."
The actor also called on state governments and the Government of India to bring in strict regulations against AI misuse.
Janhvi Kapoor also addressed the video on X.
"It's disturbing to see AI-generated fake videos being circulated. Please don't create, share or promote such content. This is a clear misuse of AI. Legal action will definitely be taken against those involved," she wrote.
Telugu entertainment site 123telugu has reported that the video was taken down after Jr NTR's warning.
Chuttamalle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, became one of the biggest hits from Devara: Part 1. The action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, was released in September 2024 and marked Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut.