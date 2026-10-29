The more revealing part of the conversation was about process. Kapoor described a working environment where an actor’s ability to object is limited by how little she knows in advance. She said bound scripts are rare in southern productions, and the ones that exist seldom note camera angles. Information about how a scene would be framed reached her gradually, she explained, and she tried to soften the problematic elements as it came in, all while working under the expectation that a professional actor follows the director.