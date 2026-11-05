Regena Cassandra questions Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi remarks: 'You are creating a North-South divide...'

During the same interview, Regena said Dharma Productions had left her out of the promotional campaign for Kesari Chapter 2, even though she played Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film. "Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about being objectified and feeling that she did not have a voice or a chance to say no. But the same Karan Johar, through Dharma Productions, made a film with me called Kesari Chapter 2 and decided not to promote me. Now, what am I supposed to call that? Is that objectification because I am a South Indian? To this day, I don’t know why my name was not included,” she said.