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Janhvi Kapoor brings back Sridevi's magic with iconic Nagina Halloween recreation

Sridevi's Nagina legacy lives on through Janhvi Kapoor's Halloween homage

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Janhvi Kapoor recreates the iconic look of her late mother Sridevi from the 1986 Bollywood fantasy film Nagina for Halloween 2026, paying tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most memorable performances.
Janhvi Kapoor recreates the iconic look of her late mother Sridevi from the 1986 Bollywood fantasy film Nagina for Halloween 2026, paying tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most memorable performances.
Instagram/@janhvikapoor/IMDB

Dubai: Janhvi Kapoor brought a touch of Bollywood nostalgia to Halloween 2026 by recreating one of the most memorable screen appearances of her late mother, legendary actor Sridevi.

The actor transformed herself into Sridevi's iconic shape-shifting serpent character from the 1986 fantasy film Nagina, sharing a series of photographs and videos on Instagram that recreated scenes from the much-loved movie.

Janhvi paid close attention to the original look, wearing a pink outfit complemented by matching jewellery, make-up and a hairstyle inspired by her mother's appearance in the film. She also recreated the film's promotional poster and some of its memorable moments.

She was joined by social media personality Orry, who recreated the look of Rishi Kapoor, while Janhvi's friend Vaishnav Praveen joined in as Amrish Puri's character. Together, they brought back some familiar images from the film.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote: "Happy Halloweeeeeny had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr."

Explaining her inspiration, she reflected on how Halloween has increasingly become an occasion for dressing up as favourite characters and celebrating pop-culture moments.

"Sometimes they're spooky, sometimes they're funny, and sometimes it's a tribute. And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!!" she added.

Her tribute received an enthusiastic response from Bollywood personalities. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were among those who reacted to her post, with Kareena commenting, "Too too good."

Released in 1986, Nagina featured Sridevi alongside Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri. The film told the story of an ichchadhari naagin, a mythical serpent who can transform into a human. Sridevi's performance and distinctive screen presence helped make the fantasy drama one of the memorable films of her career.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also joined the Halloween celebrations, sharing family photographs with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter. Priyanka channelled Kylie Jenner's King Kylie look, while Nick dressed as a cowboy and their daughter appeared as a ghost princess.

The contrasting celebrations gave Bollywood fans a mix of nostalgic cinema references and contemporary pop-culture costumes.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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