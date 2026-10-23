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Aamir Khan breaks down in tears, says working like a ‘madman’ cost him family time

Emotional Aamir Khan opens up on career regrets and lost moments with family

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan speaks at the Singapore International Film Festival, where he received the Screen Icon Award and became emotional while reflecting on his career, the personal sacrifices he made and the time he missed with his family.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan speaks at the Singapore International Film Festival, where he received the Screen Icon Award and became emotional while reflecting on his career, the personal sacrifices he made and the time he missed with his family.
X/Singapore Film Festival

Dubai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan broke down in tears at the Singapore International Film Festival as he reflected on the personal sacrifices he made during three decades in the film industry, admitting that working like a “madman” cost him precious time with his children and damaged relationships.

The actor became emotional on Thursday when he was asked to identify the weakest moments of his journey.

Khan, who received the festival’s Screen Icon Award, said the realisation came during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he began reflecting on how much of his life had been consumed by work.

‘I felt a deep sense of loss’

“It's okay to work like a madman, completely obsessed with what you're doing for one year, two years, five years. But if it goes on for 30 years, I mean, you've lost your relationships. Your kids have grown up; they're adults now. So I felt a deep sense of loss,” Khan said.

He paused as emotion overwhelmed him, wiped away his tears, and apologised to the audience before continuing. Those present responded with applause.

The experience prompted him to reassess his priorities. Khan said he had deliberately made more time for his family and close friends over the past four years.

“I'm so glad that this thought occurred to me when I was 56 and not when I was 86, when it would be really too late to do anything about it,” he said.

Aamir Khan recalls career setbacks

The actor also revisited an early professional setback that left him struggling emotionally.

Following the success of his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Khan signed nine films within six months. He later realised he had taken on too much, and the projects began failing at the box office.

Khan recalled returning home in tears and confiding in his then-wife, Reena Dutta. As the films flopped one after another, he said, he was labelled a “one-film wonder”.

“At that time, mentally and emotionally, I felt like I was in quicksand. I was sinking slowly, and the more I struggled to get out, the deeper I was going,” he said.

The experience marked one of the most difficult periods of his early career, highlighting the pressures he faced after his breakthrough success.

‘3 Idiots’ sequel in the works

Khan also offered an update on the much-discussed sequel to 3 Idiots, the 2009 comedy directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The actor said Hirani was working on the script and that he hoped to hear the final version when he returned in the coming weeks.

“I think I can say this much: yes, Raju is working on the script. In fact, hopefully once I'm back in the next couple of weeks, he'll narrate the final version to me. So, fingers crossed,” Khan said.

The original film, which starred Khan alongside R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, became one of Hindi cinema's best-known campus comedies.

Aamir Khan honoured at Singapore film festival

Khan received the Screen Icon Award at the Singapore International Film Festival, presented by Hong Kong-based filmmaker Peter Chan Ho-sun.

Thanking the festival, the actor said the recognition was particularly meaningful with Chan presenting the award.

“Filmmaking is a collective art form, and a lot of people contribute to each other's work,” he said.

Khan last attended the festival nine years ago with Secret Superstar. This year's programme also features a 25th-anniversary screening of Lagaan, the 2001 historical sports drama that marked his debut as a film producer.

His emotional reflections offered a glimpse into the personal challenges behind a decades-long career, as well as the changes he has made to find a better balance between filmmaking and family life.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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