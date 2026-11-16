Oberoi recalls threats and isolation after standing up for women's respect
Dubai: Actor Vivek Oberoi has opened up about the professional and personal struggles he faced after his public fallout with Salman Khan in 2003, claiming an influential lobby worked against him and affected his Bollywood career.
Speaking on the Relearn with Kash podcast, the 50-year-old actor recalled how the controversy had consequences beyond the headlines, with filmmakers allegedly withdrawing from projects and industry colleagues distancing themselves.
Oberoi said he had spoken out because he believed women deserved respect and that certain lines should not be crossed.
"It was a really dark place in my life. I tried to stand up for something. I came from a thought process that there is a certain line you don't cross. Women have to be respected and treated in a certain way. I stood up to what I perceived was wrong, and I started being bullied a lot," he said.
The Saathiya actor claimed that despite delivering successful films and receiving awards, opportunities became increasingly difficult to secure.
"Despite delivering successes and hits and winning awards, a very powerful lobby just took over. I became persona non grata. I would have people pulling out of films I had signed and saying, 'Sorry, man, I can't do this with you any more,'" he recalled.
Oberoi also spoke about people who had initially promised to support him but later backed away. According to the actor, some filmmakers told him they had received calls from the underworld warning them not to work with him.
He recalled that some had assured him they would stand by him, only to change their position weeks later, citing threats to themselves and their families.
The actor said he felt helpless as his career suffered for reasons he believed had nothing to do with his performances or professional abilities.
He also described how the setbacks continued despite occasional box-office successes and awards, leaving him waiting for work for extended periods.
The experience affected him personally, with Oberoi admitting that he struggled with anger, bitterness and isolation.
He said the people he believed he had stood up for eventually distanced themselves, making the period even more difficult.
The controversy dates back to April 1, 2003, when Vivek Oberoi held a press conference in Mumbai, alleging that Salman Khan had called him 41 times in one night, hurled abuses at him and threatened to kill him. Oberoi claimed the calls were linked to his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, who had previously been in a relationship with Salman. He also alleged that Salman had warned him to stay away from her.
Salman denied the allegations, and the incident became one of Bollywood's most talked-about controversies. Oberoi has since maintained that the episode had a lasting impact on his career and his standing in the film industry.
In his latest film appearance, Oberoi plays Vidyut Jeev, Ravana's brother-in-law, in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend', featuring Yash as Ravana.