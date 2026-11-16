The controversy dates back to April 1, 2003, when Vivek Oberoi held a press conference in Mumbai, alleging that Salman Khan had called him 41 times in one night, hurled abuses at him and threatened to kill him. Oberoi claimed the calls were linked to his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, who had previously been in a relationship with Salman. He also alleged that Salman had warned him to stay away from her.