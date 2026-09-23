Vivek Oberoi's adopted daughter, a cancer survivor, signs her first lead role: 'See you in Dubai'

"I can't tell you. I am so happy and I am crying with pride. I saw this 2.5-year-old girl with red eyes, a white face, and when she had chemotherapy while fighting cancer. I saw her fighting in her body. The way she held my finger, I knew that she would win. I used to pray for her every day. Today, she is cancer free. She is getting the result of her hard work. I am so proud of her."