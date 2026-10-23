Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday to host star-studded IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor are among the performers announced for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards 2027, which will return to Abu Dhabi in January.
The 27th edition will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on January 22 and 23, 2027. The organizers unveiled the line-up, hosts and partnerships at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22.
The upcoming edition will mark IIFA’s fourth Abu Dhabi showcase, bringing together Bollywood stars and film industry figures for two days of celebrations.
Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the Mumbai press conference, where they posed for photographers ahead of the awards weekend.
Salman, who wore a blue blazer with denim, also reiterated his call for photographers to respect celebrities’ personal boundaries while taking pictures.
The 61-year-old actor, who arrived at the venue amid heavy security, paused to fulfil a young girl's request, giving her a moment she is unlikely to forget anytime soon.
The superstar took time out to make sure the little fan got more than just a photograph with him. After signing a poster with a lengthy note and his signature, Khan posed for a picture with her, shook her hand, gave her a hug and planted a sweet kiss on her forehead.
The actor had previously raised the issue on Bigg Boss 20, criticizing photographers for taking pictures of actresses from angles that could make them uncomfortable.
Kareena opted for an all-black outfit with sunglasses. Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi were also present at the event.
Shahid Kapoor is among the stars announced for the Abu Dhabi edition, alongside Salman and Kareena.
Rashmika Mandanna will make her IIFA debut at the 2027 awards and perform live on stage.
“Performing on the IIFA Awards stage for the first time feels incredibly special, and I’m honestly so excited!” she said in a statement.
She described IIFA as a celebration of Indian cinema that brings together talent and film lovers from around the world.
Actor Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday will host the awards ceremony. Filmmaker Karan Johar and television presenter Manish Paul will join them.
The program is expected to feature performances by leading Bollywood names, with the organizers building on the event’s reputation as an international celebration of Indian cinema.
The event is being organized in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.
IIFA’s return to the UAE capital was announced at Arabian Travel Market 2026, followed by a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group chief executive of Miral; Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director-general of the tourism sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; and IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins.
The January event will bring Bollywood performers, filmmakers, and industry professionals to Yas Island for the 27th edition of the awards weekend.