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Kareena Kapoor teases Saif Ali Khan over yoga workout: ‘Beating me to it’

Saif Ali Khan's fitness journey inspires fans, Kareena joins the fun

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Actor Saif Ali Khan with his wife and actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for a picture during the Diwali Party hosted by Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his residence, in Mumbai.
Actor Saif Ali Khan with his wife and actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for a picture during the Diwali Party hosted by Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his residence, in Mumbai.
ANI

Dubai: Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have given fans another glimpse of their playful relationship, this time through a light-hearted exchange on social media over fitness.

Saif recently shared a video of himself performing yoga exercises, including Surya Namaskar, as he prepares to return to his professional commitments. Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a traditional yoga sequence of 12 interconnected poses performed in a flowing movement, synchronized with the breath. Practised regularly, it improves flexibility, strengthens muscles, enhances balance and posture, and boosts blood circulation.

However, it was his wife Kareena's cheeky response that caught fans' attention.

Reacting to the Instagram video, Kareena commented: "Beating me to the suryanamaskar, I see".

The actress's playful remark suggested a little friendly competition between the couple, who have often shared glimpses of their easy-going chemistry in public appearances and interviews.

In the video, Saif is seen shirtless, performing a series of exercises and yoga poses while showing off his well-toned physique. The actor appeared focused on getting back into his fitness routine as he prepared for the months ahead.

Sharing the clip, Saif wrote: "Time to get back to work! First the mind... then the body .. back on track for a happy new year".

The post offered followers a glimpse of the actor's approach to balancing physical fitness and mental well-being as he prepares for upcoming work commitments.

This is not the first time Saif has entertained his Instagram followers with an unusual video. A few days earlier, the actor shared a clip of himself opening a champagne bottle with a meat cleaver after apparently failing to find a bottle opener.

In the video, Saif places his glasses on top of his head before opening the bottle in one swift movement. He then hands it to one of his helpers.

Captioning the video, he wrote: "Nawabi hacks #23, when you can't find an opener, you try the meat cleaver!! Please do not try this at home..."

The couple also recently appeared together on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, where their humorous exchanges offered another glimpse into their relationship.

During the episode, when asked to call a famous person, Saif said he would rather call his wine dealer. When Kareena pointed out that the person was not a celebrity, Saif responded: "Well, he is a celebrity to me".

From playful banter to fitness routines, the couple continues to give fans plenty of reasons to follow their social media updates.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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