"You survived the earlier stabbing, but you won't survive if we attack you," the speaker says, referring to the knife attack Khan survived at his Mumbai residence in January 2025.

Dubai : Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a death threat in the name of a fugitive accused in the 2024 murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, prompting Mumbai Police to investigate whether the chilling audio message is genuine or an AI-generated impersonation.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.