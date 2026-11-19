Mumbai Police investigate viral audio warning actor he would not survive another attack
Dubai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a death threat in the name of a fugitive accused in the 2024 murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, prompting Mumbai Police to investigate whether the chilling audio message is genuine or an AI-generated impersonation.
The threatening recording, which has circulated on social media, features a man identifying himself as Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in Siddique's murder, and claiming allegiance to the Rohit Godara gang, according to Indian media reports.
In the purported message, the speaker warns Khan that he could face consequences over an unspecified controversy involving his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
"You survived the earlier stabbing, but you won't survive if we attack you," the speaker says, referring to the knife attack Khan survived at his Mumbai residence in January 2025.
The authenticity of the recording has not been independently verified.
Mumbai Police are examining whether the message was issued by Akhtar or someone impersonating him to intimidate celebrities.
Forensic and cybercrime specialists are reportedly analysing the recording and comparing its voice characteristics with available samples.
Akhtar has been absconding since Siddique, 66, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East on October 12, 2024.
Initially identified by investigators as a handler linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Akhtar later appeared in unverified social media videos claiming he had fled abroad and joined the Rohit Godara faction.
In August, Zeeshan Siddique also complained to police after receiving a threatening voice message from a Portugal-based number, allegedly sent in Akhtar's name.
The latest case comes amid growing concerns about criminals and impersonators using artificial intelligence to threaten Bollywood personalities.
Earlier this month, Mumbai Police arrested Vaibhav Mishra, a 30-year-old IIT graduate working in Bengaluru, for allegedly sending threatening audio messages to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.
Investigators said Mishra used AI voice-cloning technology and fake social media accounts to impersonate members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Using aliases including "Harry Boxer" and "Anil Pandit", he allegedly demanded Rs50 million (Rs5 crore) from Kapoor and substantial sums from Khurrana.
Police sources said Mishra had no established links to organised crime and allegedly targeted more than 50 celebrities.
The threat against Khan comes amid a series of security scares involving prominent Bollywood figures.
The actor was stabbed multiple times during an alleged burglary attempt at his Bandra residence in January 2025 and subsequently underwent treatment.
Other incidents include reported gunfire outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence in Juhu and earlier shootings targeting properties associated with Salman Khan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has also reportedly strengthened security at his Mumbai residence.
Police have not established whether the latest threat against Khan originated from an organised criminal gang or an impersonator.