GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Sachin Tendulkar meets Rahool Kanal, interacts with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Cricket meets cinema as Tendulkar interacts with Saif and Kareena at ISPL

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sachin Tendulkar, Rahool Kanal and Kareena Kapoor
Sachin Tendulkar, Rahool Kanal and Kareena Kapoor
via Instagram

Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared the spotlight with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 player auction in Mumbai, as the tournament brought together prominent names from cricket, cinema and business.

Tendulkar, a member of the ISPL Core Committee, was among the key personalities at Sunday’s auction. Saif and Kareena, meanwhile, attended as co-owners of Tiigers of Kolkata, one of the eight franchises competing in the tennis-ball T10 tournament.

A video from the event later showed Tendulkar interacting with the Bollywood couple on stage. The three were seen sharing the platform, offering a glimpse of the close association between the cricket legend and the franchise owners as preparations for the fourth season gathered pace.

Social activist and political figure Rahool Kanal was also present at the event, representing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma. Their association with the league adds to its growing connection with the Indian entertainment industry.

Several other prominent Bollywood personalities are associated with the competition. Amitabh Bachchan is linked to Majhi Mumbai, while Akshay Kumar owns Srinagar Ke Veer. Salman Khan is associated with Delhi Superheros, with Ajay Devgn also among the celebrity names connected to the league through Ahmedabad Lions.

The ISPL is India’s tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, designed to provide a platform for talented players who have traditionally played street and local-level cricket. It brings the fast-paced nature of T10 cricket into a professional franchise competition, giving emerging cricketers an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

The fourth season’s player auction was held in Mumbai on November 15, with eight franchises looking to assemble their squads for the upcoming campaign. Each team had a purse of Rs 1.5 crore, with franchises required to build an 18-player squad.

Tendulkar’s involvement goes beyond being a familiar face at the event. As a member of the ISPL Core Committee, the former India captain plays an important role in the league’s development and its ambition to identify talent from across the country.

Speaking at the auction, Tendulkar also shared advice with aspiring cricketers, stressing the importance of balancing technology with natural instincts.

“Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction. Use it while practising, but when you step onto the field to compete, trust your natural instincts and allow your subconscious mind to take over,” he said.

With Tendulkar’s cricketing influence and the involvement of Bollywood personalities such as Bachchan, Akshay, Salman, Saif, Kareena and Ajay, ISPL continues to build its identity as a competition that combines grassroots cricket with the appeal of India’s entertainment industry.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Actor Saif Ali Khan with his wife and actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for a picture during the Diwali Party hosted by Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his residence, in Mumbai.

Kareena teases Saif over his Surya Namaskar workout

2m read
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their children Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor struggled to sleep after Saif's attack

2m read
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan attack trial: Nurse recalls Rs1cr demand

3m read
Bollywood actors Salman Khan (L), Varun Dhawan (C) and Kareena Kapoor attend the presser for the 27th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA 2027) in Mumbai.

IIFA 2027 returns to Abu Dhabi for fourth time

3m read