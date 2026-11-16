Sachin Tendulkar meets Rahool Kanal, interacts with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Cricket meets cinema as Tendulkar interacts with Saif and Kareena at ISPL
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared the spotlight with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 player auction in Mumbai, as the tournament brought together prominent names from cricket, cinema and business.
Tendulkar, a member of the ISPL Core Committee, was among the key personalities at Sunday’s auction. Saif and Kareena, meanwhile, attended as co-owners of Tiigers of Kolkata, one of the eight franchises competing in the tennis-ball T10 tournament.
A video from the event later showed Tendulkar interacting with the Bollywood couple on stage. The three were seen sharing the platform, offering a glimpse of the close association between the cricket legend and the franchise owners as preparations for the fourth season gathered pace.
Social activist and political figure Rahool Kanal was also present at the event, representing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma. Their association with the league adds to its growing connection with the Indian entertainment industry.
Several other prominent Bollywood personalities are associated with the competition. Amitabh Bachchan is linked to Majhi Mumbai, while Akshay Kumar owns Srinagar Ke Veer. Salman Khan is associated with Delhi Superheros, with Ajay Devgn also among the celebrity names connected to the league through Ahmedabad Lions.
The ISPL is India’s tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, designed to provide a platform for talented players who have traditionally played street and local-level cricket. It brings the fast-paced nature of T10 cricket into a professional franchise competition, giving emerging cricketers an opportunity to showcase their abilities.
The fourth season’s player auction was held in Mumbai on November 15, with eight franchises looking to assemble their squads for the upcoming campaign. Each team had a purse of Rs 1.5 crore, with franchises required to build an 18-player squad.
Tendulkar’s involvement goes beyond being a familiar face at the event. As a member of the ISPL Core Committee, the former India captain plays an important role in the league’s development and its ambition to identify talent from across the country.
Speaking at the auction, Tendulkar also shared advice with aspiring cricketers, stressing the importance of balancing technology with natural instincts.
“Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction. Use it while practising, but when you step onto the field to compete, trust your natural instincts and allow your subconscious mind to take over,” he said.
With Tendulkar’s cricketing influence and the involvement of Bollywood personalities such as Bachchan, Akshay, Salman, Saif, Kareena and Ajay, ISPL continues to build its identity as a competition that combines grassroots cricket with the appeal of India’s entertainment industry.