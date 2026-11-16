Sachin Tendulkar meets Rahool Kanal, interacts with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Several other prominent Bollywood personalities are associated with the competition. Amitabh Bachchan is linked to Majhi Mumbai, while Akshay Kumar owns Srinagar Ke Veer. Salman Khan is associated with Delhi Superheros, with Ajay Devgn also among the celebrity names connected to the league through Ahmedabad Lions.

A video from the event later showed Tendulkar interacting with the Bollywood couple on stage. The three were seen sharing the platform, offering a glimpse of the close association between the cricket legend and the franchise owners as preparations for the fourth season gathered pace.

Tendulkar, a member of the ISPL Core Committee, was among the key personalities at Sunday’s auction. Saif and Kareena, meanwhile, attended as co-owners of Tiigers of Kolkata, one of the eight franchises competing in the tennis-ball T10 tournament.

“Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction. Use it while practising, but when you step onto the field to compete, trust your natural instincts and allow your subconscious mind to take over,” he said.

Tendulkar’s involvement goes beyond being a familiar face at the event. As a member of the ISPL Core Committee, the former India captain plays an important role in the league’s development and its ambition to identify talent from across the country.

The fourth season’s player auction was held in Mumbai on November 15, with eight franchises looking to assemble their squads for the upcoming campaign. Each team had a purse of Rs 1.5 crore, with franchises required to build an 18-player squad.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.