“When you used to bat, all of us would feel that no matter what happened in the match, we just wanted you to be at the crease, Sachin. And even after all these years, you are still playing an important innings.”

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar shared the stage with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, where the two spoke about the importance of giving back to society. The event also Bollywood actors pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks.

The evening concluded on a patriotic note, with Tendulkar and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joining other prominent personalities on stage to sing India’s national anthem. The moment brought together some of the biggest names from sport and entertainment in a tribute to the country.

The former cricketer also expressed his respect for the families who lost loved ones in the attacks, acknowledging that they continue to live with an “irreparable loss”.

“We are standing at that very place, 26/11. Everybody knows what happened and I bow down to all those selfless people who sacrificed their lives,” he said.

Tendulkar also used the occasion to remember those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Speaking at the event’s Peace Carpet, he congratulated the organisers for their work in spreading the message of peace and harmony.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.