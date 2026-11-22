Ranveer Singh celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's legacy at peace event in Mumbai
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar shared the stage with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, where the two spoke about the importance of giving back to society. The event also Bollywood actors pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks.
Held at the iconic Gateway of India, the ceremony brought together personalities from sport, cinema and other fields to promote peace and harmony.
Ranveer took the opportunity to honour Tendulkar, recalling the excitement millions of cricket fans felt whenever the former India captain walked out to bat.
“One name he is known by is Master Blaster. We lovingly call him Master,” Ranveer said while addressing Tendulkar on stage.
“When you used to bat, all of us would feel that no matter what happened in the match, we just wanted you to be at the crease, Sachin. And even after all these years, you are still playing an important innings.”
The actor was referring to Tendulkar’s work beyond cricket, particularly his efforts to support children’s education, health and sporting opportunities.
“This is an innings in which you are working for children’s education, health, sports and their dreams,” he added.
Tendulkar also used the occasion to remember those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Speaking at the event’s Peace Carpet, he congratulated the organisers for their work in spreading the message of peace and harmony.
“We are standing at that very place, 26/11. Everybody knows what happened and I bow down to all those selfless people who sacrificed their lives,” he said.
The former cricketer also expressed his respect for the families who lost loved ones in the attacks, acknowledging that they continue to live with an “irreparable loss”.
Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the martyrs and victims of terror attacks through a special video message screened during the ceremony.
The evening concluded on a patriotic note, with Tendulkar and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joining other prominent personalities on stage to sing India’s national anthem. The moment brought together some of the biggest names from sport and entertainment in a tribute to the country.
Organised by Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 featured several prominent guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Vikrant Massey.
Tendulkar was also felicitated at the event by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Reliance Industries executive director Anant Ambani and Amruta Fadnavis.