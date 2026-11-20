Global Peace Honours 2026: A Night of Unity, Tribute, and Resilience
Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and several prominent Indian celebrities are expected to attend the Global Peace Honours 2026 at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on November 21.
Organised by Divyaj Foundation, the event will bring together personalities from entertainment, sports, business and public life for an evening dedicated to peace, unity and remembering those who have lost their lives fighting terrorism.
According to a press release issued by the foundation, the guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff, among other well-known personalities.
Founded by Amruta Fadnavis, Divyaj Foundation has established the Global Peace Honours as a platform to recognise courage, resilience and the spirit of humanity.
The annual initiative pays tribute to the heroes and victims of terrorism while highlighting the importance of peace, compassion and solidarity.
Speaking about the upcoming ceremony, Fadnavis said the event was intended to keep alive the memories of those who made sacrifices and celebrate people who continue to stand for peace and humanity.
She also highlighted Mumbai's resilience in the face of tragedy, saying the city had repeatedly demonstrated its ability to come together during difficult times.
Fadnavis said the initiative aimed to remind people that maintaining peace was a shared responsibility and expressed gratitude to those supporting the event.
The previous edition of Global Peace Honours saw the participation of several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff and Vikrant Massey.
The ceremony featured tributes and performances remembering the heroes and victims of terrorism.
The 2026 edition will continue the initiative with an evening of remembrance, gratitude and hope, bringing together prominent personalities to highlight the message of peace.
The event is scheduled for November 21, 2026, from 6pm onwards at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.