Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt moments with Prince William and Princess Kate
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared a special message after spending time with Prince William and Princess Kate during their recent visit to Mumbai.
On Thursday, November 19, Tendulkar took to X to share photographs from his interaction with the Prince and Princess of Wales, reflecting on how sport can bring people and communities together.
"It was a pleasure spending time with the Prince and Princess of Wales, for the Earthshot Prize Summit in Mumbai. Always a special moment when conversations around sport and community bring people together," Tendulkar wrote.
The photographs captured several moments from the visit, including the royal couple's interactions with Tendulkar and young cricketers.
But beyond the photographs, it was Tendulkar's message about the importance of sport and community that stood out.
The meeting took place on November 16 at Ballard Estate in Mumbai, where Tendulkar joined Prince William, Princess Kate and local children for a friendly game of gully cricket.
The informal session offered the youngsters an opportunity to share the field with one of cricket's greatest players and members of the British royal family.
For Tendulkar, who has consistently advocated the importance of sport in children's lives, the occasion was about more than playing cricket.
His message reflected how a simple game can bring together people from different backgrounds, create memorable experiences and encourage young people to pursue their sporting dreams.
The royal couple's visit was part of the 2026 Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative founded by Prince William to recognise solutions to some of the world's biggest environmental challenges.
While the cricket session had already attracted widespread attention, Tendulkar's latest post offered a more personal reflection on the occasion.
It was a reminder that sport is not always about competition, victories or records. Sometimes, its greatest value lies in the connections it creates and the people it inspires.