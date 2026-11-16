The royal couple were welcomed to the area with a traditional dhol-tasha performance before spending time with Tendulkar. They also stopped at a tea stall beneath a banyan tree, where they were served cutting chai in earthen kulhads, offering them a taste of Mumbai’s street culture.

The meeting was a reunion for the trio, who first shared a cricketing moment in Mumbai in April 2016. During their previous visit to India, William and Kate had played cricket with Tendulkar and local children at Oval Maidan. Almost 10 years later, they were back on the pitch together, this time at Ballard Estate.

The former India captain accompanied the Prince and Princess of Wales during an outing at Ballard Estate, where they enjoyed a cup of traditional kulhad chai and took part in a game of gully cricket with local schoolchildren.

For the Indian legend, Monday’s outing was a chance to reconnect with William and Kate through a game that has long been a shared point of interest. Their meeting also offered a reminder of the couple’s previous visit to Mumbai, when cricket provided one of the memorable moments of their India tour.

Tendulkar is expected to attend the awards ceremony, bringing together the cricket icon and the royal couple again during their stay in India. "It is a very big purpose and an initiative the Royal Family has taken for such a noble cause (Earthshot Prize)," the cricket legend said during his outing.

The Mumbai visit is centred on the sixth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony, scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Founded by Prince William in 2020, the initiative recognises projects working on solutions to major environmental challenges. Five winners will each receive £1 million (Dh 4.04 million) to help expand their work.

Cricket was the centrepiece of the engagement. William and Kate joined Tendulkar and schoolchildren for a friendly game, with the legendary batter sharing the experience with the royal visitors. The event also highlighted the role of sport in bringing communities together and creating opportunities for young people.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.