Mumbai welcomes Prince William and Kate with a unique e-rickshaw experience
Britain’s Prince William took the wheel of an electric rickshaw with wife Kate Middleton seated in the back during a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, adding an unusual ride to the royal couple’s packed India itinerary.
The Prince of Wales drove the electric three-wheeler along the Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade before the couple got out to meet finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize.
The e-rickshaw, manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, was decorated with the colours and logo of the Earthshot Prize. The Indian electric mobility company is among the finalists of this year's environmental awards.
The ride was part of the couple's second day in Mumbai, where they are attending events connected to the annual awards founded by Prince William in 2020 to recognise innovative solutions to environmental challenges.
The royal couple had a busy first day in the city. Their engagements included playing gully cricket with schoolchildren, meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly.
During the assembly, Prince William highlighted India's contribution to environmental innovation, noting the country's strong record of producing Earthshot Prize winners and finalists.
He also praised two Indian initiatives shortlisted this year: Mahila Housing Trust, recognised for its work in affordable housing, and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which is advancing cleaner urban transport.
"Over the past six years, Earthshot has shown me that the people with the answers are already out there. Our task is to find them, back them and help them scale," William said, urging attendees to support the finalists with ideas, influence and investment.
The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17. The awards recognise innovations across five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.
William and Kate are on a three-day visit to India, their first joint overseas trip since Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024. Following their Mumbai engagements, they are scheduled to travel to New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The couple previously visited India together in 2016, when their itinerary also included Bhutan.