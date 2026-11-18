Mumbai hosts star-studded Earthshot Prize with global environmental focus
Dubai: Mumbai witnessed a spectacular meeting of Bollywood glamour, sporting royalty and British royalty as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday.
The star-studded ceremony, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, brought together prominent names from entertainment, sport and environmental advocacy for the sixth edition of the global awards.
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Hollywood actor Rami Malek were among the presenters, while filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the evening. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also presented an award, adding sporting star power to the occasion.
The Princess of Wales appeared alongside Prince William, who founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020. Kate presented one of the awards, marking a highlight of the royal couple's three-day visit to India.
Fashion was another talking point. Kate embraced Indian craftsmanship in a red traditional outfit, while William wore a bespoke black bandhgala designed by Manish Malhotra.
The entertainment line-up included performances by Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, British pop group Take That, composer Shashwat Sachdev and the all-female hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women.
Five winners were selected from 15 finalists, each receiving £1 million. India's Mahindra Last Mile Mobility won for electric transport, Bhutan for forest conservation, PFAS-Free France for its campaign against harmful 'forever chemicals', Niue Ocean Wide Trust for marine protection, and Denmark's Ørsted for its transition to offshore wind energy.
The Mumbai ceremony marked the first time India hosted the Earthshot Prize. Each winner will receive financial support and access to the initiative's global network to help expand their environmental solutions.
Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to discover and accelerate solutions to the planet's biggest environmental challenges by 2030. Its five categories