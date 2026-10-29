Mumbai Indians lead IPL valuations at $2.1 billion, RCB worth more than Shah Rukh Khan's KKR

The IPL’s financial model is a major factor behind the valuations. Around three-quarters of franchise revenue comes from central distributions, largely supported by the league’s $6.2 billion (Dh 22.76 billion) broadcast-rights package for the 2023-27 cycle. Teams also earn from sponsorships and ticket sales.

The franchise, owned by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, tops Sportico’s inaugural IPL valuations, which put the average value of a team at $1.7 billion (Dh 6.24 billion). Every franchise is valued at least $1.5 billion, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) estimated at $1.73 billion (Dh 6.35 billion) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at $1.5 billion (Dh 5.50 billion).

Dubai: Mumbai Indians (MI) have emerged as the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) most valuable franchise, with an enterprise valuation of $2.1 billion (Dh 7.71 billion), according to Sportico, underlining the remarkable financial growth of the T20 competition since its launch in 2008.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.