Meanwhile the Knight Riders Group, which could soon have Ares Management as one of its minority owners, has expanded its presence across several T20 leagues outside India.

The rumoured transaction, reportedly valued at around Rs 4,000 crore (Dh 1.565 billion), would take Khan’s holding to approximately 90 per cent. However, there has been no official confirmation of such a deal, and it remains unclear whether the reported discussions will lead to a transaction.

There has been no official confirmation of an agreement between the parties, and the discussions remain at an exploratory stage. Ares Management’s reported interest comes amid growing overseas investment in the IPL, with recent deals involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals highlighting the rising commercial value of the competition.

A Moneycontrol report in August suggested that the Mehta Group was looking to offload around 20 per cent of its holding, with KKR carrying a target valuation of $1.8 billion (Dh 6,610 billion and approximately Rs 16,200 crore). That figure was reportedly a target valuation and not an agreed price.

According to a report by The State of Play, the discussions involve the existing ownership group and come ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction. However, the reported proposal does not point to a complete sale of the franchise or a change in control.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.