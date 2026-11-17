Mehta Group explores partial stake sale in IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders
Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders could have a new co-owner ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season, with US-based investment firm Ares Management reportedly in discussions to acquire a minority stake in the three-time champions.
According to a report by The State of Play, the discussions involve the existing ownership group and come ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction. However, the reported proposal does not point to a complete sale of the franchise or a change in control.
KKR are owned by Knight Riders Sports Private Ltd, a joint venture established in 2008 involving Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, actress Juhi Chawla and the Mehta Group, backed by industrialist Jay Mehta.
The reported discussions centre on the Mehta Group, which is understood to be exploring the sale of part of its stake rather than exiting the franchise altogether.
A Moneycontrol report in August suggested that the Mehta Group was looking to offload around 20 per cent of its holding, with KKR carrying a target valuation of $1.8 billion (Dh 6,610 billion and approximately Rs 16,200 crore). That figure was reportedly a target valuation and not an agreed price.
There has been no official confirmation of an agreement between the parties, and the discussions remain at an exploratory stage. Ares Management’s reported interest comes amid growing overseas investment in the IPL, with recent deals involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals highlighting the rising commercial value of the competition.
The KKR situation, however, is different from those transactions. While the RCB and Rajasthan Royals deals involved majority stake sales, the proposal involving the Mehta Group would represent a minority sale and leave the existing ownership structure largely intact.
State of Play’s report suggests Ares Management’s stake to be around 22% of the Knight Riders Group, the company that owns the Kolkata-based IPL franchise.
The latest development also comes amid separate reports that Shah Rukh Khan was looking to increase his control of KKR by acquiring a further 35 per cent stake from the Mehta Group.
The rumoured transaction, reportedly valued at around Rs 4,000 crore (Dh 1.565 billion), would take Khan’s holding to approximately 90 per cent. However, there has been no official confirmation of such a deal, and it remains unclear whether the reported discussions will lead to a transaction.
Meanwhile the Knight Riders Group, which could soon have Ares Management as one of its minority owners, has expanded its presence across several T20 leagues outside India.
The group owns Trinbago Knight Riders, who compete in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the UAE’s International League T20, and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket in the United States.
The expansion has helped establish the Knight Riders name as a global cricket brand, with the group operating teams across India, the Caribbean, the UAE and the US.
Any investment involving KKR would therefore carry significance beyond the IPL franchise itself, given the group’s wider cricket interests and the growing financial appeal of T20 leagues.