ZAMELECT Properties, led by the Zamzam Brothers, received the 2026 Top Property Seller Award from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan at an event at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. The award marked the company’s third consecutive year of top-seller recognition, following honours in 2024 and 2025. Khan also presented the company with its 2025 award.

From one electronics shop

Before the property sales and awards, there was Zamzam Electronics. The brothers began with a single shop, serving customers directly and building relationships that helped establish the Zamzam name. The outlet gained a following, and customer support helped the business grow from one location into an established brand.

That early experience shaped the brothers’ approach to business. Customers could ask questions, compare products and speak directly with the people behind the shop. As the business developed, the Zamzam name became familiar to a wider audience and provided a foundation for expansion into other sectors.

From electronics to Dubai real estate

The group entered the property market through ZAMELECT Properties. Within its first year, the company reported strong sales growth in Dubai and received its first Top Property Seller Award in 2024. In 2025, Shah Rukh Khan presented ZAMELECT Properties with a Top Property Seller Award. The company says it ranked first in sales during the launch of Shah Rukh Residences by Danube. The brothers received another Top Property Seller Award from Khan in 2026, extending their run of annual honours to three consecutive years.

Expanding the brand through fragrances

The brothers later entered the fragrance sector with Zamzam Perfume, expanding the group’s presence beyond real estate. The brand opened branches in multiple countries, introducing Zamzam products to customers in new markets.

Fragrance is a personal purchase, and physical stores allow customers to sample scents, compare options and speak with staff before choosing a product. Zamzam Perfume developed its own customer base while taking the group’s name to a wider international audience.

Citizenship advisory services

The group also launched Zamzam Citizenship, extending its activities into citizenship advisory services. The business helps clients understand citizenship-by-investment programmes and the application process, including eligibility, documentation, family inclusion and associated costs.

The group says clear information and customer trust are central to its approach, continuing the emphasis on direct communication that began at the first Zamzam Electronics shop.

A new chapter: ZAMZAM SATELLITE

ZAMZAM SATELLITE is the newest brand under the Zamzam Group and marks its entry into the space and satellite technology sector. The launch represents a further step in the group’s expansion into industries beyond its original retail business.

The group has described the launch as an important milestone in its long-term vision. The brand carries the wider group’s name into a specialised technology sector, with its leadership guiding the direction of this new venture as it develops its presence.

The leadership team brings together the group’s founders and senior executives. Mirza Farooq Baig is the Founder; Abdul Ghafoor and Muhammad Shakoor are Co-Founders; and Rauf Baig serves as CEO and Co-Founder. Their roles form the leadership team behind the new brand as it begins this next chapter under the Zamzam Group.

The launch adds another dimension to the group’s portfolio and reflects its ambition to explore new industries while building on the recognition of the Zamzam name.

A journey across industries

The 2026 award at Coca-Cola Arena brought renewed attention to a journey that began behind a retail counter. Zamzam Electronics gave the brothers their first customers and the experience of building a business through personal service. ZAMELECT Properties took the group into Dubai real estate and earned Top Property Seller recognition in three consecutive years. Zamzam Perfume expanded its retail footprint internationally, and Zamzam Citizenship added advisory services to the portfolio.

With ZAMZAM SATELLITE, the group is now entering another industry. Its development from one electronics shop into a collection of businesses reflects a strategy of exploring new sectors while building on the recognition of the Zamzam name. The new satellite brand marks the latest stage in that expansion, placing ZAMZAM SATELLITE alongside the group’s established businesses as the Zamzam Group looks towards its next phase of growth.