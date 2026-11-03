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Shah Rukh Khan's King bags Rs665 million in pre-release deals ahead of December 24 release

Shah Rukh Khan's King eyes box office glory with massive pre-release earnings

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Shah Rukh Khan in new poster for King, out in UAE cinemas this December
Shah Rukh Khan in new poster for King, out in UAE cinemas this December

Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King has reportedly secured pre-release deals worth Rs6.65 billion (Rs665 crore), putting the film among the biggest commercial ventures in recent Hindi cinema even before it reaches theatres.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has attracted substantial deals across domestic and overseas theatrical distribution, digital streaming, satellite and music rights. However, with its production costs reportedly climbing to around Rs5 billion, excluding certain additional expenses, the film faces considerable expectations at the box office.

According to industry estimates reported by Sacnilk and Pinkvilla, the pre-release business includes Rs2.5 billion from Indian theatrical distribution rights, Rs1.75 billion from overseas distribution, Rs1.5 billion from Netflix's streaming deal, Rs650 million from music rights and Rs250 million from satellite rights.

How King's Rs6.65 billion pre-release business breaks down

The Indian theatrical distribution rights have reportedly been acquired by Pen Marudhar for Rs2.5 billion. Dubai-based Phars Films has secured the overseas distribution rights through a reported minimum guarantee of Rs1.75 billion.

The overseas agreement is particularly significant, with reports describing it as a record minimum guarantee for an Indian film.

Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for Rs1.5 billion. However, the agreement includes a theatrical performance clause, meaning the final value could vary depending on how the film performs in cinemas.

The music rights have reportedly fetched Rs650 million, while satellite rights have brought in another Rs250 million. Together, these agreements take the reported pre-release business to Rs6.65 billion.

How much does Shah Rukh Khan's King need to earn?

The impressive pre-release figures come against the backdrop of a production that has reportedly grown considerably more expensive.

Initially planned with a budget of around Rs2 billion, King is now estimated to have a production cost of approximately Rs4 billion. This reportedly includes Siddharth Anand's remuneration but excludes Shah Rukh Khan's acting fee.

Including the superstar's notional remuneration could take the overall production cost to around Rs5 billion. Publicity and release expenses are estimated at a further Rs400 million.

Despite the substantial pre-release agreements, the film's commercial performance will remain crucial, particularly for theatrical distributors who have committed large advances.

Industry estimates cited by Hindustan Times suggest that King may need to generate around Rs8 billion at the global box office for its theatrical distribution partners to achieve profitability. This is a reported trade estimate rather than a confirmed break-even figure, as actual returns depend on distribution agreements, revenue sharing and other costs.

The reported Rs6.65 billion in pre-release deals should also not be confused with net profit. The value of distribution agreements and non-theatrical rights does not automatically translate into the same amount of profit for the producers.

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Siddharth Anand

King brings Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand together again after their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The film is also particularly significant for the actor as it marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan.

The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

The film's promotional campaign gained momentum on November 2, when Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday by unveiling its first song. The release has been scheduled for December 24, 2026, placing it in the lucrative Christmas holiday period.

With an impressive reported pre-release business and ambitious theatrical targets, King is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched Bollywood releases of the year. The real test, however, will come when audiences decide whether the film can match the enormous commercial expectations surrounding it.. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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