Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday gift to fans: Tu Mil Jaaye from King, with Deepika Padukone and Ed Sheeran

On his 61st birthday, the star shared the song from his upcoming film King
Who needs cake when SRK is handing out gifts?
To mark his 61st birthday, the star dropped Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming film King, reuniting him on screen with Deepika Padukone. The midnight release was very much on brand.
SRK shared the track on social media as the clock struck twelve, with a typically poetic caption about love being a privilege of the lucky few, roses blooming amid the smell of gunpowder, and “love and other battles.” He signed off with a December promise and the hashtag #LoveLikeAKing, in case anyone missed the theme.
The video delivers on that mix. One moment, SRK is gazing at Deepika and hanging on her every word. The next, he’s fighting enemies with fists, firearms and, at one point, a sword, before setting an entire location on fire. The video closes with a brooding voiceover suggesting that once his heart catches fire, the rest of the world had better watch out.
The song brings together Arijit Singh, Madhubanti and Ed Sheeran. Yes, Ed Sheeran has entered the SRK universe, and nobody is complaining. Sachin-Jigar composed the music, Kumaar wrote the lyrics, and Piyush and Shazia choreographed the lead pair’s moves.
The SRK-Deepika pairing has history. It began with Deepika’s dazzling debut opposite him in Om Shanti Om (2007), followed by the Rohit Shetty romp Chennai Express (2013), the heist caper Happy New Year (2014), the blockbuster Pathaan (2023), and her memorable special appearance in Jawan (2023). King is their sixth outing together, so the Pathaan and Jawan comparisons aren’t surprising. The comparisons are even less surprising given that King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who also made Pathaan.
The ensemble is stacked. Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, who makes her big-screen debut alongside her father, join Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat. King opens in theatres on December 24, 2026, giving audiences a Christmas Eve treat with roses, romance and plenty of gunpowder.