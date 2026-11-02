GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday gift to fans: Tu Mil Jaaye from King, with Deepika Padukone and Ed Sheeran

On his 61st birthday, the star shared the song from his upcoming film King

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in King.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in King.

Who needs cake when SRK is handing out gifts?

To mark his 61st birthday, the star dropped Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming film King, reuniting him on screen with Deepika Padukone. The midnight release was very much on brand.

Love, lead and some arson

SRK shared the track on social media as the clock struck twelve, with a typically poetic caption about love being a privilege of the lucky few, roses blooming amid the smell of gunpowder, and “love and other battles.” He signed off with a December promise and the hashtag #LoveLikeAKing, in case anyone missed the theme.

The video delivers on that mix. One moment, SRK is gazing at Deepika and hanging on her every word. The next, he’s fighting enemies with fists, firearms and, at one point, a sword, before setting an entire location on fire. The video closes with a brooding voiceover suggesting that once his heart catches fire, the rest of the world had better watch out.

The soundtrack

The song brings together Arijit Singh, Madhubanti and Ed Sheeran. Yes, Ed Sheeran has entered the SRK universe, and nobody is complaining. Sachin-Jigar composed the music, Kumaar wrote the lyrics, and Piyush and Shazia choreographed the lead pair’s moves.

Six films and still counting

The SRK-Deepika pairing has history. It began with Deepika’s dazzling debut opposite him in Om Shanti Om (2007), followed by the Rohit Shetty romp Chennai Express (2013), the heist caper Happy New Year (2014), the blockbuster Pathaan (2023), and her memorable special appearance in Jawan (2023). King is their sixth outing together, so the Pathaan and Jawan comparisons aren’t surprising. The comparisons are even less surprising given that King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who also made Pathaan.

About King

The ensemble is stacked. Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, who makes her big-screen debut alongside her father, join Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat. King opens in theatres on December 24, 2026, giving audiences a Christmas Eve treat with roses, romance and plenty of gunpowder.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan in an intense new look from King, with composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has reportedly contributed the film’s theme track despite stepping away from the film's music album.

Anirudh exits Shah Rukh Khan’s King; Sachin-Jigar join

2m read
A combination image shows Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (left) and Shah Rukh Khan in King (right), with both actors sporting rugged looks against fiery backdrops.

SRK's 'King' poster sparks 'Dhurandhar' comparison

2m read
Shah Rukh Khan in new poster for King, out in UAE cinemas this December

Shah Rukh Khan channels his inner romantic in 'King'

2m read
Abhishek Bachchan on the SRK advice he still follows

Abhishek Bachchan on the SRK advice he still follows

2m read