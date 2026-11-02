Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday gift to fans: Tu Mil Jaaye from King, with Deepika Padukone and Ed Sheeran

The SRK-Deepika pairing has history. It began with Deepika’s dazzling debut opposite him in Om Shanti Om (2007), followed by the Rohit Shetty romp Chennai Express (2013), the heist caper Happy New Year (2014), the blockbuster Pathaan (2023), and her memorable special appearance in Jawan (2023). King is their sixth outing together, so the Pathaan and Jawan comparisons aren’t surprising. The comparisons are even less surprising given that King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who also made Pathaan.