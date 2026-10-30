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Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to return to Scotland for 30th anniversary screening with Karan Johar

Scotland to host milestone screening of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' with its legendary cast

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Filmmaker Karan Johar and an iconic scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji from the 1998 romantic blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.
Filmmaker Karan Johar and an iconic scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji from the 1998 romantic blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.
ANI/IMDB

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is set to return to Scotland in 2028 to celebrate 30 years of his directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, with a special screening at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

Johar has accepted the festival’s invitation to attend the screening, which will mark three decades since the romantic blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji was released in 1998.

Variety reported that the invitation was extended earlier this week during a meeting at Johar’s production company, Dharma Productions, in Mumbai.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and David Smith, interim executive director of Screen Scotland, met Johar to explore opportunities for collaboration between Scotland and India's film and television industries.

Discussions included Scotland's potential as a filming destination and production partner, with a focus on co-productions, talent development and cultural exchange.

Confirming Johar's participation, Swinney said he was delighted that the filmmaker had accepted the invitation to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary in Edinburgh.

He described ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ as a film that holds a special place in the hearts of audiences in Scotland and beyond, adding that he looked forward to welcoming Johar to the city.

Swinney also highlighted Scotland's infrastructure, expertise and filming locations as opportunities for future partnerships with Indian filmmakers.

Released in 1998, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ marked Johar's debut as a director. The romantic drama features Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, whose young daughter tries to reunite him with his college best friend, Anjali, played by Kajol. Rani Mukerji portrayed Tina, Rahul's late wife, while Salman Khan appeared as Anjali's fiancé.

Scotland was an important part of the film's visual appeal, with several memorable sequences shot across the country. Locations included Eilean Donan Castle, Glen Coe, Tantallon Castle and Inchmahome Priory.

The production's extensive use of Scottish landscapes helped establish a lasting connection between the country and mainstream Indian cinema.

EIFF chief executive and festival director Paul Ridd said the festival was keen to celebrate the film as part of its 2028 programme.

He described the planned event as an opportunity to honour a much-loved Bollywood film featuring some of Indian cinema's most recognisable stars and Scotland's landscapes.

The screening is expected to feature additional guests, although the festival has yet to announce the dates for its 2028 edition.

Before the anniversary celebration, EIFF will mark its 80th edition from August 12 to 18, 2027. Submissions are scheduled to open in January, with further programme details expected in the coming months.

The planned 2028 screening will form part of the festival's 81st edition. EIFF was revived in 2024 under Ridd and festival producer Emma Boa, with support from Screen Scotland.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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