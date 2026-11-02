GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan sends 'big hug' to fans, blows kisses as he celebrates 61st birthday with family

The star was spotted at Mumbai Taj hotel, celebrating with his family

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shah Rukh Khan sends 'big hug' to fans, blows kisses as he celebrates 61st birthday with family

It’s November 2, which can only mean one thing: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Bollywood’s reigning romantic turns 61 today, and true to tradition, fans have packed the street outside his Bandra home, Mannat, hoping for a glimpse of the star.

A late night, a quick wave and a few flying kisses

SRK began the celebrations the night before with family. The star reportedly partied at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, and photos showed his luxury car parked outside until the early hours of Monday.

A fan caught the moment the party wrapped up and posted the video on X. In casual clothes and a beanie, Shah Rukh paused before getting into his car to wave at the waiting crowd and blow a few of his trademark flying kisses. It wasn’t his famous open-arms pose, but it was close.

They also shared clips that appear to show Aryan and Suhana Khan leaving the venue, and claimed that Salman Khan was among the guests.

A birthday gift for fans: Tu Mil Jaaye

SRK marked the day by giving fans something new: Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming film King. The track brings together Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti, and pairs SRK and Deepika Padukone in a sweeping romance, with flashes of the film’s gritty, high-octane action woven in.

A note from the man himself

Fans outside Mannat got a personal touch as well. A billboard at the house displays a handwritten message from Shah Rukh thanking everyone for their love and wishes and promising to send it right back, signed off with “lots of love and a big hug.”

All eyes on King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is Shah Rukh’s first film in three years, following Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki (2023). It also reunites him with Anand after Pathaan, which earned ₹1,050 crore worldwide.

The cast is stacked:

  • Deepika Padukone in her sixth film with SRK, after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan

  • Suhana Khan, making her big-screen debut alongside her father

  • Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla, among others

King arrives in theatres on December 24, 2026, which means SRK fans are getting a Christmas present too.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in King.

SRK's gift to fans on birthday: Tu Mil Jaaye from King

42m ago2m read
Shah Rukh Khan in an intense new look from King, with composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has reportedly contributed the film’s theme track despite stepping away from the film's music album.

Anirudh exits Shah Rukh Khan’s King; Sachin-Jigar join

2m read
A combination image shows Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (left) and Shah Rukh Khan in King (right), with both actors sporting rugged looks against fiery backdrops.

SRK's 'King' poster sparks 'Dhurandhar' comparison

2m read
Shah Rukh Khan in new poster for King, out in UAE cinemas this December

Shah Rukh Khan channels his inner romantic in 'King'

2m read