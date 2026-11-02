Shah Rukh Khan sends 'big hug' to fans, blows kisses as he celebrates 61st birthday with family

The star was spotted at Mumbai Taj hotel, celebrating with his family
It’s November 2, which can only mean one thing: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Bollywood’s reigning romantic turns 61 today, and true to tradition, fans have packed the street outside his Bandra home, Mannat, hoping for a glimpse of the star.
SRK began the celebrations the night before with family. The star reportedly partied at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, and photos showed his luxury car parked outside until the early hours of Monday.
A fan caught the moment the party wrapped up and posted the video on X. In casual clothes and a beanie, Shah Rukh paused before getting into his car to wave at the waiting crowd and blow a few of his trademark flying kisses. It wasn’t his famous open-arms pose, but it was close.
They also shared clips that appear to show Aryan and Suhana Khan leaving the venue, and claimed that Salman Khan was among the guests.
SRK marked the day by giving fans something new: Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming film King. The track brings together Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti, and pairs SRK and Deepika Padukone in a sweeping romance, with flashes of the film’s gritty, high-octane action woven in.
Fans outside Mannat got a personal touch as well. A billboard at the house displays a handwritten message from Shah Rukh thanking everyone for their love and wishes and promising to send it right back, signed off with “lots of love and a big hug.”
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is Shah Rukh’s first film in three years, following Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki (2023). It also reunites him with Anand after Pathaan, which earned ₹1,050 crore worldwide.
The cast is stacked:
Deepika Padukone in her sixth film with SRK, after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan
Suhana Khan, making her big-screen debut alongside her father
Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla, among others
King arrives in theatres on December 24, 2026, which means SRK fans are getting a Christmas present too.
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