Kapoor says he has been overwhelmed by how many people in the film fraternity reached out after his situation became public. "You won’t believe… Everybody. From small to big, everybody. Everyone was concerned. Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Akhtar, like everybody. I am very thankful to them. My friend Armaan Kohli… Everybody was really worried. (They said) whatever you need. I have a few journalist friends and they said we have hospitals here, wherever you want to go. That kind of overwhelming love…”