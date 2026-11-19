After his videos went viral, the actor revealed Bollywood stars reached out
Sharad Kapoor is planning his return to the screen. The actor, whose recent viral videos worried fans about his health and living conditions, says he is in talks with Rohit Shetty and Ahmed Khan about new projects and expects to sign with them soon. He told Varinder Chawla’s YouTube channel that he hopes to be “back in action” from 2027. For now, his health comes first.
A flood of calls from the industry
Kapoor says he has been overwhelmed by how many people in the film fraternity reached out after his situation became public. "You won’t believe… Everybody. From small to big, everybody. Everyone was concerned. Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Akhtar, like everybody. I am very thankful to them. My friend Armaan Kohli… Everybody was really worried. (They said) whatever you need. I have a few journalist friends and they said we have hospitals here, wherever you want to go. That kind of overwhelming love…”
He has since met Sonu Sood in person and called him an outstanding man. Sood offered to have Kapoor’s house repainted or to help in any other way. Kapoor said he would be first in line to repay the kindness if Sood ever needed it.
Concern about Kapoor started a few days ago, when a video of him handing his pets over to a trust spread online. Viewers raised questions about his health, his finances and the state of his home.
His friend Hema Chaudhary runs the animal welfare group Bezubaan Trust. She has since said he is in a helpless state and needs real support. She also criticised an influencer who allegedly gave him cash on camera, filmed it, and took the money back. She described that as exploiting his situation for followers rather than helping him.
Kapoor was a familiar face in Hindi cinema through the 1990s and 2000s. His films include Josh, Khauff, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Yeh Hai Jalwa and Lakshya. He shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda. His later work includes Jai Ho and Jabariya Jodi (2019), the Sidharth Malhotra–Parineeti Chopra film that was his last widely seen release.