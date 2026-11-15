Shah Rukh shared, "He is going to be completely a spoiled brat. I've told all my heroines that if you have daughters, my son will be running after them, and every day I want complaints from all of them saying, 'Please keep your son out of our houses.' I want him to have a Harley Davidson jacket and I want him to wear studs and everything. He should be really cool, have long hair, and he should be a playboy and really spoiled."