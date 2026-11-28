Former NCB officer questions cruise raid and Aryan Khan's drug case handling
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, broke down several times while recounting his arrest in the 2021 Mumbai cruise drug case and questioned why he had been portrayed as an international drug trafficker, according to a former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer.
In his upcoming book Code of Honour, Sanjay Kumar Singh, the then NCB deputy director general who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that re-examined the case, recalls an emotional conversation with Aryan.
According to Hindustan Times, Singh writes that Aryan questioned the allegations against him, pointing out that the NCB had not recovered any drugs from his possession.
Singh recalls Aryan questioning why he had been portrayed as an international drug trafficker and financier when the NCB had not recovered any drugs from him. He reportedly told the former officer that the allegations had unfairly given him the image of a major drug offender despite the absence of any drug seizure from his possession.
Singh does not name Aryan in the book, referring to him only as the “son of the celebrity”. However, the account appears to refer to Shah Rukh Khan's son, who was arrested in October 2021.
“While narrating the entire episode, the son of the celebrity broke down several times. His emotions were raw, and it was clear that the pressure he had been under, both during the investigation and the media storm that followed, had taken a heavy toll on him,” Singh writes.
The book is scheduled for release on Saturday.
Singh's account also raises questions about the original NCB investigation, led by former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
According to Hindustan Times, Singh raised questions about the documentation of the cruise ship raid after visiting the vessel and speaking to officers involved in the operation.
He questioned whether the seizure had been videographed or photographed and sought details about the informer whose tip-off prompted the NCB action.
“The lack of thorough documentation and procedural clarity raised red flags for me,” Singh writes.
He also questioned the decision to make the informer a formal witness, noting that informers are generally not made witnesses to protect their identities and avoid potential conflicts of interest.
The SIT's review further uncovered inconsistencies and contradictory claims in statements recorded from witnesses and accused persons, according to the book.
Singh also discusses the digital evidence collected during the investigation.
According to his account, WhatsApp conversations recovered from Aryan's phone referred to drug consumption during overseas trips rather than establishing drug trafficking or possession.
He also questioned the procedure followed while handling the phone and pointed to the absence of a medical examination to establish drug consumption.
The SIT eventually concluded that there was insufficient material or technical evidence to prosecute Aryan and five others, Singh writes.
Following the re-examination, the NCB dropped charges against six people and filed a chargesheet against 14 accused in May 2022.
The SIT also flagged gaps in evidence collection and procedural lapses in the original investigation.
Singh maintains that his team faced no pressure to take the investigation in any particular direction.
Beyond the cruise drug case, Code of Honour recounts Singh's tenure at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he served between 2008 and 2015.
He writes about the controversy surrounding then CBI director Ranjit Sinha, who faced allegations of meeting individuals accused in corruption cases at his official residence.
Singh recalls being asked to prepare the agency's defence in the matter but says he refused, believing that defending Sinha would compromise the principles of transparency, fairness and accountability.
He was subsequently transferred to Guwahati.
Singh's account revisits one of the most high-profile investigations involving a Bollywood celebrity family, highlighting the questions raised during the NCB's original probe and the findings of the subsequent SIT review. In Code of Honour, he also reflects on the challenges and professional dilemmas he faced during his career in India's investigating agencies.