Dubai: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who led the investigation into the high-profile Aryan Khan drug case in 2021, has dismissed suggestions that Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue in Jawan was aimed at him.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Gaurav Thakur, Wankhede referred to the actor's clap-worthy line—“Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar” (Before touching the son, deal with the father)—as “cheap” and “third-rate.”

“These are roadside dialogues, and I don’t think they warrant a response. In a cultured society, we don’t use such words,” Wankhede said during the conversation.

Aryan Khan (C), son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, leaves after his weekly attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 12, 2021, after he was released on bail in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

When the movie hit the theatres, that particular dialogue was widely speculated as a dig at Wankhede.

In October 2021, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was detained in connection with an alleged international drug racket. He was denied bail four times and spent 25 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail before being released on bail. In May 2022, he was cleared of all charges.

Wankhede, who faced allegations of financial and procedural irregularities during the investigation, downplayed the significance of the case in his career in the recent podcast.

“I don’t agree that it is the ‘elephant in the room.’ It’s one of the smallest cases of my career—a microorganism in the room,” he said. He declined to comment further, citing a court affidavit. “Once the court passes its verdict, I will share details. Until then, I respect the process and will refrain from discussing it," he said.

Addressing claims that he targeted high-profile individuals, Wankhede rejected the notion that his work was celebrity-focused.

“I don’t believe in the term ‘celebrity,’ personally or professionally. My duty is impartial, and I have handled over 3,400 cases. It is not my fault if the media chooses to spotlight cases involving public figures,” he said on the podcast.

When asked about the alleged leaks of Shah Rukh Khan’s messages during the investigation, Wankhede reiterated his commitment to professional integrity.

“I neither fear anything nor am I hiding anything. However, I have given my word to the court and will not speak on the matter until permitted,” he said.