In the latest development in the bail plea hearing of Aryan Khan progressing in Bombay High Court on October 26, the star kid has reportedly rejected a claim by one of the witnesses who accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of corruption and bribery.

“I have nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media between Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities, [I] also have no connection or concern with Prabhakar Sail or (KP) Gosavi,” said Aryan in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court, according to NDTV.

"Nothing to do with payoff charge," said Khan denying in court that any deal was made with the anti-drugs agency in alleged payoffs involving Wankhede.

The Aryan Khan drug case got murkier on October 24 as allegations of corruption against NCB Zonal Director who led the star kid’s arrest Sameer Wankhede emerged.

While the anti-drugs agency has denied charges of corruption, it’s the first time that Aryan has weighed in on the matter.

Kiran Gosavi, who is reportedly a private investigator and was seen taking a selfie with Aryan on the night NCB took him into custody on October 2, was a witness for the state in the Aryan drug case but is currently absconding and reportedly turned hostile.

Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested earlier this month. Gosavi, who has been absconding, claimed to NDTV that he is now in Lucknow and wants to surrender there as he fears for his life in Maharashtra.

Details are just trickling in, but reports emerging from the court hearing that’s underway now also claim that NCB is reportedly opposing Aryan’s bail plea again claiming that Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani reportedly ‘influenced’ a witness.

According to an NDTV report, the central agency has claimed that Dadlani made an “attempt to tamper with the investigation and derail it”. They have also sought more time with Aryan to unearth the star kid’s alleged international drug links.

Even earlier, the NCB has pushed back against bail requests in court claiming that Aryan has the clout and influence to tamper with the witnesses and evidence in the drug bust case.