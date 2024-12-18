Dubai: Malayalam actor Mohanlal will be in Dubai on December 19 to promote his highly-anticipated directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, Gulf News can reveal.

This marks a significant milestone in the Malayalam actor’s illustrious career, as he steps into the director’s chair for the first time. The movie will be out in the UAE cinemas on December 26 and is one of the biggest festive releases in this region.

“Life has come full circle. Thirty-nine years ago, I released Malayalam’s first 3D fantasy film, ‘Kuttichathan,’ in the UAE cinemas. Now, its big brother or as I call it 'Badachathan' starring Kerala's biggest star Mohanlal returns to this region with his 3D movie,” said Ahmad Golchin, the local distributor of Barroz and Chairman of Phars Films.

The promotional event, expected to take place at the Dubai Mall, promises to be a star-studded affair. A song reveal is also being planned at the Dubai Mall in the evening.

Set against the backdrop of a mythical tale intertwined with Portugal’s colonial history, Barroz is a 3D fantasy adventure that explores themes of loyalty, legacy, and redemption. The film has already garnered immense curiosity for its ambitious storyline and visual storytelling.

Speaking about the film in an earlier interview with Gulf News, Mohanlal described it as his ultimate passion project.

“It's a fantasy film filled with actors from Spain and Portugal. It will be on a kind film ... Directing a film is a dream come true. Barroz is not just a story; it’s a journey of imagination and emotion,” he said. At that time, they had planned it as a play, but then realised that the script had the scope for a 3D film.

"Direction was never on my mind, but this was such a unique project that I felt I had to take it on ... Remember, we create magic from a small place like Kerala, but we dream big on a large canvas," he added.