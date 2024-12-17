Dubai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has responded sharply to veteran actor Mukesh Khanna's recent remarks blaming her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her inability to answer a question related to the Indian ancient epic Ramayana on a popular quiz show in 2019.

The incident occurred when Sonakshi participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, where she was asked for whom Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti in the Ramayana. Unable to answer correctly, Sonakshi faced criticism at the time, and Mukesh Khanna recently revisited the matter in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Mukesh suggested that the actress's lack of knowledge was her father's fault, saying, “Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?”

The clash between Mukesh Khanna (above) and Sonakshi Sinha explained

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi issued a firm response, calling out Mukesh for repeatedly bringing up the same incident for publicity.

Addressing him directly, she wrote, “Dear Mukesh Khanna ji, I read your recent statement blaming my father for me not answering a question about the Ramayana correctly years ago. Firstly, let me remind you that there were two women on the hot seat that day who didn’t know the answer, but you keep singling me out for reasons that are quite evident.”

Sonakshi went on to clarify that her lapse was a momentary human error, urging Mukesh to move on.

“Yes, I blanked out that day – it happens to everyone. But it seems you have forgotten Lord Ram’s lessons of forgiveness and compassion. If Lord Ram could forgive Manthara, Kaikeyi, and even Ravan, surely you can let go of such a trivial matter. Not that I need your forgiveness, but I would appreciate it if you stopped bringing up this incident repeatedly to stay in the news at my and my family’s expense.”

She also addressed Mukesh’s comments on her upbringing, cautioning him to refrain from making distasteful remarks about her family’s values.

“The next time you feel compelled to comment on the values my father instilled in me, remember that it is because of those very values that I am responding to you respectfully, despite your unnecessary statements.” Sonakshi concluded her post by wishing Mukesh well.

Mukesh Khanna’s remarks stemmed from his discussion about today’s generation needing guidance like Shaktimaan, indirectly referencing Sonakshi’s KBC incident.