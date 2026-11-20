Aryan Khan said that he takes the comparisons as a 'compliment'
Fresh off his debut as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan has landed a spot on TIME’s first-ever TIME100 Next India list, released on November 19. He shares one of the list’s covers with fellow filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio, which is quite a way to mark the arrival of a new voice.
Being Shah Rukh Khan’s son means the comparisons were always going to come. Asked about them in his TIME interview, Aryan was relaxed. He said he sees it as flattering, pointing out that practically everyone in the industry has been measured against his father at some point. “I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He’s a beast,” he said.
Still, the 2025 Netflix series suggests he’s more interested in building his own reputation than borrowing one.
The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh, an ambitious outsider trying to make it in Bollywood, with his best friend Parvaiz and his manager Sanya alongside him. The cast includes Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Bedi. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house run by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, produced it.
Aryan’s first outing as a director has also done well with awards juries. At the IIFA Digital Awards 2026, The Ba***ds of Bollywood won Best Series and Aryan won Best Director in the series category. Raghav Juyal and Anya Singh took the supporting acting honours. Before that, Aryan had won Best Debut Director of the Year at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards in New Delhi.
That first award gave him a moment worth remembering. In his acceptance speech, Aryan joked that, like his father, he is very fond of trophies, then quickly added that this one wasn’t for SRK. He dedicated it to his mother, Gauri Khan.
The show also drew big audiences. It was ranked the most popular Indian web series of 2025 on IMDb, and according to Ormax data, it was the most-viewed Netflix show in India that year with 16.7 million views, narrowly ahead of Squid Game Season 3 and the final season of Stranger Things.
A graduate of the University of Southern California, Aryan worked as an entrepreneur before he started directing. On The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he was the creator, showrunner, writer and director.
Meanwhile, the “beast” has his own film coming
Shah Rukh is preparing for King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat co-star, so the Khans are having a busy season on both sides of the camera.