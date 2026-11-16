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Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Jay Shah on second term as ICC chief

Jay Shah's vision for global cricket growth earns praise from Shah Rukh Khan

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Shah. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Jay Shah on his reappointment as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman for a second consecutive term.
Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Shah. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Jay Shah on his reappointment as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman for a second consecutive term.
X/ANI

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman for a second consecutive term, praising his leadership and efforts to take cricket to a global audience.

Shah Rukh shared a special message on X, wishing Shah success in his continued role at the helm of world cricket. He also highlighted cricket's return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 as an important milestone for the sport.

"Congratulations, Jay Shah bhai on being reappointed as ICC Chairman for a second term! Your leadership in administering world cricket and taking the game we love to newer heights is greatly appreciated," the Bollywood actor wrote.

He added: "The 2028 Olympics will mark a significant milestone for cricket and its continued growth, especially in the USA. Big hugs and all the best for your next endeavours!"

Shah Rukh was among several prominent Indian cricket figures to congratulate Shah following the announcement.

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also extended their wishes.

Gill shared a brief congratulatory message on his Instagram story, writing: "Congratulations, Jay bhai."

Suryakumar, meanwhile, praised Shah's vision and commitment to developing the game across different formats and countries.

"Many congratulations, Jay bhai, on your reappointment as ICC Chair! We've all seen the vision and thought you put into it, across formats of the game, and how it has changed cricket for the better," he wrote.

He also credited Shah's leadership with helping cricket reach new audiences across continents and creating opportunities for the sport's development.

The ICC Board confirmed Shah's unopposed reappointment following a proposal by ICC directors at its Board meetings in Bali.

His second term comes at an important time for international cricket, as the sport prepares for its return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028.

The ICC has identified global expansion, growing its fan base, strengthening women's cricket, creating opportunities for Associate Members and developing sustainable commercial opportunities as key priorities for the sport's future.

Cricket's Olympic return is expected to provide another major platform to introduce the game to new audiences, particularly in markets such as the United States.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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