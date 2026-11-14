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Shah Rukh Khan’s Josh co-star Sharad Kapoor lands Hollywood debut after viral appeal for work

Sharad Kapoor opens up on injury, pets, and upcoming Hollywood role

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Actor Sharad Kapoor, who featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2000 film ‘Josh’, has revealed plans for his Hollywood debut in January after a viral appeal for work. The actor also clarified why he temporarily left his four pet dogs at an animal shelter following a leg injury.
Actor Sharad Kapoor, who featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2000 film ‘Josh’, has revealed plans for his Hollywood debut in January after a viral appeal for work. The actor also clarified why he temporarily left his four pet dogs at an animal shelter following a leg injury.
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Dubai: Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for playing a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2000 film 'Josh', has revealed that he is set to make his Hollywood debut in January, following a viral video in which he appealed for work.

The actor has also clarified why he temporarily left his four pet dogs at an animal shelter, explaining that a leg injury sustained while playing football in Barcelona left him unable to look after them.

Speaking to HT City, Kapoor said he suffered a serious injury when his foot collided with another player's during a football game in Barcelona. The injury affected his ability to carry out his daily responsibilities, including caring for his pets.

"I went to Barcelona to play football. I suffered a massive injury after my foot collided with another player's while playing there. As my leg got injured, I couldn't take care of my four dogs. You need to take them out; they need proper care, and the house gets very dirty," he said.

Kapoor added that his consulting orthopedic surgeon, Dr Anand Joshi, had advised him to take two months of bed rest. He described leaving the dogs at the shelter as a temporary arrangement until he recovered.

The actor also plans to move to a larger property where his pets will have more room.

"I'm selling the house I'm currently staying in and shifting to Mud Island. I've already paid an advance for that bungalow. It has seven bedrooms and ample space for my dogs. They can stay there peacefully. This was always the plan, to bring my pets back home," he said.

Sharad Kapoor addresses viral appeal for work

Another video of Kapoor appealing to people in the film industry for work recently circulated online, prompting questions about his career and professional circumstances.

The actor, who said he had been away from the screen for the past two to three years, clarified that his appeal was not for financial assistance or an attempt to criticize fellow actors.

Kapoor explained that he had spent seven years in New York and returned to India only a year ago.

"I was staying in New York for the past seven years. I came back only a year ago. The purpose of the video was not to badmouth my peers. My industry is full of my people. They're like my family. I don't need monetary help, and I've never chosen to do projects for that reason either," he said.

The actor also shared a significant career development, revealing that he had received an offer for a Hollywood film, with shooting scheduled to begin in January. The project will mark his Hollywood debut.

He added that he intends to continue working in Bollywood alongside his international projects.

"If we badmouth each other, it gives the public a reason to badmouth us too. I've already got an offer for a Hollywood film, which I'm going to start in January. I am also going to continue working on Bollywood projects. This is my country. As soon as I recover fully in two months, things will get back on track," he said.

Kapoor was part of the cast of 'Josh', the 2000 film directed by Mansoor Khan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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