"I'm selling the house I'm currently staying in and shifting to Mud Island. I've already paid an advance for that bungalow. It has seven bedrooms and ample space for my dogs. They can stay there peacefully. This was always the plan, to bring my pets back home," he said.

"I went to Barcelona to play football. I suffered a massive injury after my foot collided with another player's while playing there. As my leg got injured, I couldn't take care of my four dogs. You need to take them out; they need proper care, and the house gets very dirty," he said.

"If we badmouth each other, it gives the public a reason to badmouth us too. I've already got an offer for a Hollywood film, which I'm going to start in January. I am also going to continue working on Bollywood projects. This is my country. As soon as I recover fully in two months, things will get back on track," he said.

"I was staying in New York for the past seven years. I came back only a year ago. The purpose of the video was not to badmouth my peers. My industry is full of my people. They're like my family. I don't need monetary help, and I've never chosen to do projects for that reason either," he said.

The actor, who said he had been away from the screen for the past two to three years, clarified that his appeal was not for financial assistance or an attempt to criticize fellow actors.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.