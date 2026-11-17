Bollywood's harsh realities: Neha Dhupia reflects on actors' emotional journeys
Dubai: Actress Neha Dhupia has expressed sadness over the difficult professional phases faced by fellow actors Sharad Kapoor and Rahul Roy, saying it is heartbreaking to see established performers struggle despite years of work in the film industry.
During an interaction with IANS, Neha was asked about actors who have spent years in the entertainment business but are now facing challenging circumstances.
" It is a very tough business. When you see videos like these, your heart genuinely goes out to them. It is heartbreaking, and it makes you feel deeply emotional," she said.
Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of show business, the actress added that the industry can become an inseparable part of an actor's identity, making it difficult to walk away even during difficult times.
"But this business is such that you don't even feel like leaving it, because once you become a part of it, it completely takes over you. I hope everybody does well at all times, although I don't know how much of that wish can actually come true," she added.
Sharad Kapoor recently drew attention after sharing an emotional video appealing to senior members of the Hindi film industry for acting opportunities and support. The actor, known for playing the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2000 film Josh, revealed that he had been largely bedridden for two to three years.
He also spoke about the emotional toll of his difficult circumstances, saying he wanted to return to work. His appeal prompted actor Sonu Sood to meet him in Mumbai and offer medical assistance, essential supplies and help exploring work opportunities.
Meanwhile, Rahul Roy, who shot to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 romantic blockbuster Aashiqui, has also spoken about his financial challenges. The actor has revealed that performing and dancing at weddings helps him cover daily expenses and meet his financial responsibilities.
Roy's journey has also included a major health setback. He suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting for LAC: Live the Battle in Kargil and underwent a lengthy recovery.
The experiences of the two actors have renewed conversations about the uncertainties of an industry where recognition and success do not always guarantee long-term professional or financial security.
With inputs from IANS